08.11.2023 06:59:34
EQS-News: Encavis AG publishes consensus of analysts' estimates on the Q3/9M 2023e
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Corporate News
Hamburg, 8 November 2023 – The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current consensus of analysts' estimates on the Group's six key steering criteria, the so-called Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), in advance of the publication of the Interim Statement for Q3/9M 2023.
Currently, 12 of the 14 analysts from the banks that also provide Encavis with research estimates for the individual quarters have participated in the consensus. The consensus reflects the published estimates for the consolidated results of Q3/9M 2023e as well as the expectations for the current financial year 2023e. The average value, upper extrema and lower extrema are shown. Revenue figures for the quarters and the guidance for the full year 2023, as well as the analysts' estimates, have already been adjusted for the expected levies on account of electricity price caps in certain countries.
Consensus of analysts' estimates in advance of the publication of the Interim Statement for Q3/9M 2023
https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/research
About ENCAVIS:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|27.09.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.09.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
