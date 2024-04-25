EQS-News: Encavis AG publishes invitation to the physical Annual General Meeting on 5th June 2024

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Hamburg, 25th April 2024 – Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is publishing further preliminary information with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Hamburg on 5 June 2024.

The agenda of this year's AGM also includes elections to the Supervisory Board in addition to the many standard topics of each Annual General Meeting. The term of office of the Supervisory Board members Mr Albert Büll and Dr Marcus Schenck ends with the termination of this term of office.

At the Annual General Meeting in 2022, Mr Albert Büll ran for re-election to the Supervisory Board for only two years in order to carry out the change as planned or to deliberately rectify this process by electing individual members to the Supervisory Board in a staggered manner in order to continue the path towards a so-called “staggered board” at Encavis AG.

Ms Ayleen Oehmen-Görisch, attorney at law at CMS Hasche Sigle Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten und Steuerberatern mbB, based in Frankfurt/Main, is standing for election to the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG.

Dr Marcus Schenck, Head of DACH and member of the Global Management Committee Financial Advisory of Lazard Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH, based in Munich, is available for re-election.

It is intended that the elections to the Supervisory Board will be held as individual elections. The above-mentioned election proposals are based on the recommendation of the Supervisory Board's Personnel and Nomination Committee and take into account the objectives decided by the Supervisory Board for its composition and the competence profile for the entire Board prepared by the Supervisory Board; and are also in line with the company's diversity concept. The competency profile can be found at:

https://www.encavis.com/Dokumente/Governance/Encavis-Objectives-for-the-competency-profile-of-the-Encavis-AG-Supervisory-Board-EN.pdf

The full text of the invitation to this year’s Annual General Meeting, which will take place only in physical presence, as well as the curricula vitae of the two candidates standing for election, can be downloaded from the Encavis AG website:https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/agm

It is intended that the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will be present in person during the entire duration of the Annual General Meeting.

