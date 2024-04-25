EQS-News: Encavis AG publishes invitation to the physical Annual General Meeting on 5th June 2024

|
Encavis AG publishes invitation to the physical Annual General Meeting on 5th June 2024
Encavis AG publishes invitation to the physical Annual General Meeting on 5th June 2024
The agenda of this year's AGM also includes elections to the Supervisory Board in addition to the many standard topics of each Annual General Meeting. The term of office of the Supervisory Board members Mr Albert Büll and Dr Marcus Schenck ends with the termination of this term of office.
At the Annual General Meeting in 2022, Mr Albert Büll ran for re-election to the Supervisory Board for only two years in order to carry out the change as planned or to deliberately rectify this process by electing individual members to the Supervisory Board in a staggered manner in order to continue the path towards a so-called “staggered board” at Encavis AG.
Ms Ayleen Oehmen-Görisch, attorney at law at CMS Hasche Sigle Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten und Steuerberatern mbB, based in Frankfurt/Main, is standing for election to the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG.
Dr Marcus Schenck, Head of DACH and member of the Global Management Committee Financial Advisory of Lazard Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH, based in Munich, is available for re-election.
It is intended that the elections to the Supervisory Board will be held as individual elections. The above-mentioned election proposals are based on the recommendation of the Supervisory Board's Personnel and Nomination Committee and take into account the objectives decided by the Supervisory Board for its composition and the competence profile for the entire Board prepared by the Supervisory Board; and are also in line with the company's diversity concept. The competency profile can be found at:
The full text of the invitation to this year’s Annual General Meeting, which will take place only in physical presence, as well as the curricula vitae of the two candidates standing for election, can be downloaded from the Encavis AG website:https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/agm
It is intended that the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will be present in person during the entire duration of the Annual General Meeting.
About ENCAVIS:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label (A-).
Additional information can be found at www.encavis.com
