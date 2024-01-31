EQS-News: ENCAVIS' ESG rating of MSCI upgraded again to 'AA'

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

MSCI upgrades the ESG rating of ENCAVIS to 'AA'

Hamburg, 31 January 2024 - MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV) has improved its MSCI ESG rating to AA, making it one of the leading companies in the energy sector. The improvement is largely due to optimisations in talent management and the consistent implementation of measures to reduce CO 2 emissions.

MSCI, one of the leading international ESG rating agencies, praises the significant progress made in the "Social" pillar, particularly highlighting Encavis' pioneering role in the further professionalisation of its talent management programme. For example, Encavis annually conducts several "pulse checks" to measure employee satisfaction and ensures that the numerous employee engagement measures are effective. The result is extremely pleasing, with an employee turnover in the 2022 financial year showing a remarkable decline from 9.4% in the previous year to just 5.3%.

MSCI also emphasises Encavis’ successful implementation of further reduction measures of CO 2 emissions. Hence, the Encavis Transition Plan outlines precise targets and strategic measures that will enable the Company to achieve net-zero by 2040.

"This upgrade by MSCI is particularly pleasing for Encavis because it recognises and acknowledges our continuous efforts and outstanding achievements not only in the area of economy, but also in the equally relevant dimensions of ecology and social responsibility. We will continue to set standards in our industry and fulfil the expectations of our stakeholders," comments Dr Christoph Husmann, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of Encavis AG, underlining the Group's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

MSCI ESG Ratings aim to measure a company's resilience to long-term ESG risks. To this end, companies are rated on an industry-specific scale from AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard). The assessment is based on all relevant key issues resulting from a company's business model.





About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to about 3.6 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has more than 1.0 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 690 MW accounts for Encavis AG.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialist provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.



Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with “AA” and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



