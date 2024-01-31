|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS' ESG rating of MSCI upgraded again to 'AA'
Hamburg, 31 January 2024 - MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV) has improved its MSCI ESG rating to AA, making it one of the leading companies in the energy sector. The improvement is largely due to optimisations in talent management and the consistent implementation of measures to reduce CO2 emissions.
MSCI, one of the leading international ESG rating agencies, praises the significant progress made in the "Social" pillar, particularly highlighting Encavis' pioneering role in the further professionalisation of its talent management programme. For example, Encavis annually conducts several "pulse checks" to measure employee satisfaction and ensures that the numerous employee engagement measures are effective. The result is extremely pleasing, with an employee turnover in the 2022 financial year showing a remarkable decline from 9.4% in the previous year to just 5.3%.
MSCI also emphasises Encavis’ successful implementation of further reduction measures of CO2 emissions. Hence, the Encavis Transition Plan outlines precise targets and strategic measures that will enable the Company to achieve net-zero by 2040.
"This upgrade by MSCI is particularly pleasing for Encavis because it recognises and acknowledges our continuous efforts and outstanding achievements not only in the area of economy, but also in the equally relevant dimensions of ecology and social responsibility. We will continue to set standards in our industry and fulfil the expectations of our stakeholders," comments Dr Christoph Husmann, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of Encavis AG, underlining the Group's ongoing commitment to sustainability.
MSCI ESG Ratings aim to measure a company's resilience to long-term ESG risks. To this end, companies are rated on an industry-specific scale from AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard). The assessment is based on all relevant key issues resulting from a company's business model.
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialist provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
