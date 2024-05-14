EQS-News: Energy S.p.A.: new international tender worth Euro 25.7 million. Austria's ASFINAG chooses Energy for the supply of electricity storage systems and related services.

EQS-News: Energy S.p.A. / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Energy S.p.A.: new international tender worth Euro 25.7 million. Austria's ASFINAG chooses Energy for the supply of electricity storage systems and related services.



Energy S.p.A.: new international tender worth Euro 25.7 million.

Austria's ASFINAG chooses Energy for the supply of electricity storage systems and related services.

The supply of the storage systems for the North-East area of the Austrian motorway network, with a total value of Euro 25.7 million, was awarded by the Company as part of a temporary consortium together with Königskreuz GmbH.

CEO Davide Tinazzi: "An international recognition of Energy's leadership and know-how

in the area of the energy transition."

Sant'Angelo di Piove di Sacco (Padua), May 14, 2024 - Energy S.p.A.. ("Company" or "Energy"), an Italian leader in storage systems for energy from renewable sources (BESS, Battery Energy Storage System), listed on Euronext Growth Milan market ( ISIN Code IT0005500712, Ticker ENY), announces the award of a major tender in Austria for the supply of electricity storage systems and the provision of a number of related services to ASFINAG, Austria’s motorway concession company, with the aim of extending the network infrastructure for alternative mobility. The total value of the supply of the storage systems and services is Euro 25.7 million, with an additional option in favor of the client ASFINAG for further supplies of approx. Euro 3 million.

The tender was awarded as part of a temporary consortium (in German: ARGE) together with Königskreuz GmbH (an Austrian-registered company based in Tiefgraben, Upper Austria). Energy S.p.A. is the lead partner of the temporary consortium (named “ARGE Energy S.p.A. Königskreuz GmbH”) and will supply, starting from the summer and for about 18 months, all the storage systems (worth about Euro 22 million) and ancillary services.

The tender is the first of its kind won by Energy S.p.A., as a partner of the ARGE Energy S.p.A. Königskreuz GmbH, and is international recognition of Energy S.p.A.'s strategy, which confirms its leading position in the renewable energy sector. The Company is at the forefront of the transition to a sustainable energy future, constantly investing in research to develop increasingly efficient and sustainable products, thus confirming its influence in the European energy storage market.

"We are proud of the acceptance of our project by the Austrian authority. ASFINAG is a dynamic company, a benchmark in the EU and taken as a model in the D-A-CH area, which has ambitious goals to drive between now and 2030 an ecological, digital, and mobility transition" stated Davide Tinazzi, CEO of Energy S.p.A.. "The use of storage systems is key to achieving all three goals: complete energy autonomy by that date, energy resilience to protect data (an extremely topical issue), and motorway fast charging supported by energy from renewable sources. This decision recognizes Energy's leadership in the field of the energy transition, and came at the end of a process in which several industrial entities participated. The technical profile required of the products is very high, and Energy S.p.A. won because of its know-how, unique among the few European manufacturers of storage systems, and the right mix of financial competitiveness, its storage and cloud services technology, and the demonstrable reliability of its products. The storage systems chosen by ASFINAG cover Energy's entire zeroCO2 XL platform, unless customizations are required for specific project needs. This demonstrates both the strength of Energy's design choices over the past year and the Company's flexibility to make adaptive changes to special requirements. We are both sector leaders who recognize each others strengths”.

The establishment of the temporary consortium on 13.5.2024 made the contract award effective and marked the commencement of works.

***

Energy S.p.A., founded in 2013 by Davide Tinazzi, Andrea Taffurelli and Massimiliano Ghirlanda and listed since August 1, 2022 on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, is headquartered in the province of Padua (Italy) and is an energy storage systems for both residential and large-scale applications sector leader. Our systems allow energy to be stored and released according to customers' energy needs. Energy has to date sold and installed more than 60,000 systems across the country, with a focus on the residential, commercial, industrial, utilities and electric mobility markets. At December 31, 2023, revenues were Euro 63.3 million and net profit Euro 5.6 million. The biggest projects executed include the large-scale plant in Comiso (Sicily), consisting of an agrivoltaic plant and a photovoltaic field, the large-scale plant at the CAAB Centre in Bologna, the Smart Grids at numerous municipalities in Sardinia and Lombardy and a Condominium Energy Community in Switzerland where individual hubs exchange energy as needed. Energy's sales channels include both general electrical distributors and PV specialists, while the company also works with large European EPCs. The proximity of Energy's logistics to the headquarters of major distributors has allowed the company to establish strong partnerships with the Italian and European market players. The company purchases components from major international suppliers and combines them with its "Zero CO2" proprietary software to build EU standard compliant systems. www.energyspa.com

ASFINAG was founded in 1982 and is an Austrian federal enterprise with a key role in managing the country's road infrastructure. Its primary role includes the design, financing, construction, maintenance, operation and tolling of nearly 2,249 kilometers of motorways and expressways in Austria. The "ASFINAG system" is recognized as an example of best practice throughout Europe. In collaboration with their partners, they work to ensure mobility for future generations. Through forward-looking, sustainable and innovative solutions, ASFINAG is actively contributing to the transformation of mobility in Austria. www.asfinag.at

