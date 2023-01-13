EQS-News: EPTI AB: EPTI continues to execute according to communicated strategy divested shares for SEK 15 million during the fourth quarter

EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Disposal

EPTI AB: EPTI continues to execute according to communicated strategy divested shares for SEK 15 million during the fourth quarter



EPTI AB (publ) (EPTI or the Company) has today entered into an agreement to divest all of the Company's shares in Hubbster Group AB (Hubbster). The purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 3 million. During the fourth quarter, EPTI also sold approximately 30 percent of the shares in MOBLRN Mobilized Learning AB ("Moblrn") for a purchase price of approximately SEK 2.4 million.

Divestment of all shares in Hubbster

EPTI divests 1,530,541 shares in Hubbster, which corresponds to approximately 8.6 percent of the total number of shares in Hubbster, for a purchase price of SEK 2,992,207. The transaction is carried out at a premium of approximately 22 percent compared to the closing price on December 29, 2022. The shares have been sold to Taptum Finance AB, which is a major shareholder in Hubbster.

"Hubbster was one of the first of our holdings and has been in the Company's portfolio since 2018 and we are happy about the time as owners and will continue to contribute expertise in software development. This transaction is another step in streamlining the business with a focus on growing and acquiring profitable companies within our Service segment. In parallel, we are divesting certain companies within the Invest segment to achieve a more concentrated portfolio that we support with capital and deep operational support." says Arli Mujkic, CEO and founder of EPTI.

Partial divestment of the shares in Moblrn

During the fourth quarter of this year, EPTI divested shares of approximately 30 percent of the shares in Moblrn for a purchase price of SEK 2,382,212. The buyers of the shares are senior executives. After the divestment, EPTI holds 709,521 shares, which corresponds to approximately 27 percent of Moblrn.

In total, during the fourth quarter, EPTI sold shares in the portfolio companies Hubbster, Moblrn and Invajo AB for a total of approximately SEK 15 million.

About EPTI

EPTI invests capital and operational support for companies, entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies under the motto We Empower Innovation. As a tech company builder, this is done by adding state-of-the-art technology, sales and marketing, design, HR, admin and recruitment in addition to capital. EPTI also starts companies and joint ventures with driven co-founders and companies. The companies in EPTIs portfolio are in the segments Gaming, Fintech, Marketplace, SaaS and Services. Since its inception in 2017, a portfolio of more than 20 companies has been built up. The core business includes approximately 200 employees in eight countries around Europe. EPTI is more than an investment company, it is partly an investment company and partly a service company. A venture builder for founders, by founders.

For more information, see EPTIs website www.epti.com

