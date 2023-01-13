13.01.2023 16:41:03

EQS-News: EPTI AB: EPTI continues to execute according to communicated strategy divested shares for SEK 15 million during the fourth quarter

EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Disposal
EPTI AB: EPTI continues to execute according to communicated strategy divested shares for SEK 15 million during the fourth quarter

13.01.2023 / 16:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EPTI AB (publ) (EPTI or the Company) has today entered into an agreement to divest all of the Company's shares in Hubbster Group AB (Hubbster). The purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 3 million. During the fourth quarter, EPTI also sold approximately 30 percent of the shares in MOBLRN Mobilized Learning AB ("Moblrn") for a purchase price of approximately SEK 2.4 million.

Divestment of all shares in Hubbster
EPTI divests 1,530,541 shares in Hubbster, which corresponds to approximately 8.6 percent of the total number of shares in Hubbster, for a purchase price of SEK 2,992,207. The transaction is carried out at a premium of approximately 22 percent compared to the closing price on December 29, 2022. The shares have been sold to Taptum Finance AB, which is a major shareholder in Hubbster.

"Hubbster was one of the first of our holdings and has been in the Company's portfolio since 2018 and we are happy about the time as owners and will continue to contribute expertise in software development. This transaction is another step in streamlining the business with a focus on growing and acquiring profitable companies within our Service segment. In parallel, we are divesting certain companies within the Invest segment to achieve a more concentrated portfolio that we support with capital and deep operational support." says Arli Mujkic, CEO and founder of EPTI.

Partial divestment of the shares in Moblrn
During the fourth quarter of this year, EPTI divested shares of approximately 30 percent of the shares in Moblrn for a purchase price of SEK 2,382,212. The buyers of the shares are senior executives. After the divestment, EPTI holds 709,521 shares, which corresponds to approximately 27 percent of Moblrn.

In total, during the fourth quarter, EPTI sold shares in the portfolio companies Hubbster, Moblrn and Invajo AB for a total of approximately SEK 15 million.

For further information, please contact:
Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB
E-mail: arli@epti.com
Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

Adam Bäckström, CFO, EPTI AB
E-mail: adam@epti.com
Phone: +46 73 026 68 26 

About EPTI
EPTI invests capital and operational support for companies, entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies under the motto We Empower Innovation. As a tech company builder, this is done by adding state-of-the-art technology, sales and marketing, design, HR, admin and recruitment in addition to capital. EPTI also starts companies and joint ventures with driven co-founders and companies. The companies in EPTIs portfolio are in the segments Gaming, Fintech, Marketplace, SaaS and Services. Since its inception in 2017, a portfolio of more than 20 companies has been built up. The core business includes approximately 200 employees in eight countries around Europe. EPTI is more than an investment company, it is partly an investment company and partly a service company. A venture builder for founders, by founders.

For more information, see EPTIs website www.epti.com

The Companys Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se


13.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EPTI AB
Linnegatan 87A
11523 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +46 730266826
E-mail: adam@epti.com
Internet: https://epti.com/
ISIN: SE0013774668
WKN: A2P4CT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1535207

 
End of News EQS News Service

1535207  13.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535207&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EPTI AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EPTI AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EPTI AB Registered Shs 0,15 -8,64% EPTI AB Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen