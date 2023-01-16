EQS-News: EPTI AB: EPTI signs new agreement with ModelManagement.com of SEK 17 million

EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Agreement

EPTI AB: EPTI signs new agreement with ModelManagement.com of SEK 17 million



16.01.2023 / 13:23 CET/CEST

EPTI AB (publ) (EPTI) has today through the business area Service signed a new agreement with ModelManagement dot com SL (ModelManagement.com). The total value of the agreement amounts to approximately SEK 17 million, which is an increase of over 300 percent compared to the value of the previous agreement. The new agreement initially extends over 18 months and means that EPTI will deliver technical services to ModelManagement.com in areas such as software development, SEO, marketing, design and DevOps.

ModelManagement.com was founded in 2017 and has grown to become the world's largest digital marketplace for models, talents and influencers with clients such as Shein, Mercedes, Desigual and Plantur. EPTI owns since 2020 shares in ModelManagement.com and will through an extended partnership support to position ModelManagement.com as the leading player and accelerate the digital transformation of the modelling industry.

"We are extremely happy to have received continued trust to support ModelManagement.com in their growth journey through our business area Service. EPTI has a competitive offer, which shows both through new and existing clients who are choosing to extend their agreements. The Service business area is an important piece of the puzzle in EPTI's ecosystem and continues to contribute to profitable organic growth within the Group, says Arli Mujkic, CEO and Founder of EPTI.

"We decided to renew our partnership with EPTI in order to build the best technology to meet the high demand for model-generated content through our platform. Our aim is to offer brands worldwide quick access to high-quality video and photo content from our 2 million curated users worldwide, says Helena von Estorff, CEO and Co-Founder of ModelManagement.com.

About ModelManagement.com

ModelManagement.com is a digital marketplace for models, talents, and influencers built on the principles of transparency, trust and safety, helping clients around the world source models and content creators for their projects. ModelManagement.com is leading the digital transformation of the modelling world, while leveraging innovations in Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology to help models and their clients manage their image rights and payments with absolute confidence and clarity.

For more information, see ModelManagements website www.modelmanagement.com

For further information, please contact:

Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB

E-mail: arli@epti.com

Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

Adam Bäckström, CFO, EPTI AB

E-mail: adam@epti.com

Phone: +46 73 026 68 26

About EPTI

EPTI is a Technology Service group with an investment arm. Through two business areas; Service and Invest EPTI develops and invests in digital business ideas with the aim of helping prominent entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies. Since its inception in 2017, EPTI has built up a portfolio consisting of more than 25 companies within both the business areas Service and Invest. The company operates in eight countries around Europe and has approximately 200 employees. The head office is located in Stockholm. EPTI's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and admitted to trading on the Börse Frankfurt Open Market.

For more information, see EPTIs website www.epti.com

The Companys Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se