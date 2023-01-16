|
16.01.2023
EQS-News: EPTI AB: EPTI signs new agreement with ModelManagement.com of SEK 17 million
EQS-News: EPTI AB
/ Key word(s): Agreement
EPTI AB (publ) (EPTI) has today through the business area Service signed a new agreement with ModelManagement dot com SL (ModelManagement.com). The total value of the agreement amounts to approximately SEK 17 million, which is an increase of over 300 percent compared to the value of the previous agreement. The new agreement initially extends over 18 months and means that EPTI will deliver technical services to ModelManagement.com in areas such as software development, SEO, marketing, design and DevOps.
ModelManagement.com was founded in 2017 and has grown to become the world's largest digital marketplace for models, talents and influencers with clients such as Shein, Mercedes, Desigual and Plantur. EPTI owns since 2020 shares in ModelManagement.com and will through an extended partnership support to position ModelManagement.com as the leading player and accelerate the digital transformation of the modelling industry.
"We are extremely happy to have received continued trust to support ModelManagement.com in their growth journey through our business area Service. EPTI has a competitive offer, which shows both through new and existing clients who are choosing to extend their agreements. The Service business area is an important piece of the puzzle in EPTI's ecosystem and continues to contribute to profitable organic growth within the Group, says Arli Mujkic, CEO and Founder of EPTI.
"We decided to renew our partnership with EPTI in order to build the best technology to meet the high demand for model-generated content through our platform. Our aim is to offer brands worldwide quick access to high-quality video and photo content from our 2 million curated users worldwide, says Helena von Estorff, CEO and Co-Founder of ModelManagement.com.
