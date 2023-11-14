EQS-News: ESGTI AG announces the evolution into a Holding Company and sharpened focus on Clean Tech

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

ESGTI AG announces the evolution into a Holding Company and sharpened focus on Clean Tech



14.11.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Ad Hoc Announcement dated 14.11.2023 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules



Huenenberg, 14.11.2023 - On 14 November, 2023, the Board of Directors of ESGTI AG (Ticker: ESGTI) announces the evolution of ESGTI into a holding company structure and its intention to sharpen the strategic focus of the Company on Clean Technology (“Clean Tech”).



In light of the growing significance of renewable energy and the key developments within its Clean Tech portfolio, the Company’s evolution from an investment into a holding company aims to provide the legal framework for the Board’s closer oversight over the management of ESGTI’s Clean Tech subsidiary companies.



In addition, the Board of Directors shall submit a proposal to the shareholders of ESGTI in due course regarding the spin-off the wholly-owned subsidiary, ESG LifeSciences AG, in order to streamline the Company’s portfolio to a Clean Tech focus while preserving and growing value for its shareholders



Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman

E-Mail: investors@esgti.com, Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31



_______________

About ESGTI AG

ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy.





