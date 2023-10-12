|
12.10.2023 14:13:24
EQS-News: ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting 30th October, 2023
|
EQS-News: ESGTI AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Our 2023 AGM will take place at 10:00am on October 30th at ESGTI’s registered offices in Huenenberg. The official invitation and agenda, registration forms and voting instructions can all be found in our download centre under the General Meetings section.
Please note that we will publish the associated annual report and audited financial statements for the financial year 2022-April 2023 a few weeks later in a specific EGM. Details of this can be found in our new section on the website www.esgti.com.
12.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ESGTI AG
|Rothusstrasse 21
|6331 Huenenberg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 366 4031
|Fax:
|+41 44 366 4039
|E-mail:
|investors@esgti.com
|Internet:
|www.esgti.com
|ISIN:
|CH0298294981
|WKN:
|A1409X
|Listed:
|BX
|EQS News ID:
|1747785
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1747785 12.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ESGTI AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12.10.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: Ordentliche Generalversammlung am 30. Oktober 2023 (EQS Group)
|
12.10.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: Annual General Meeting 30th October, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
17.08.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: ESG Engineering Italia erhält ein wichtiges Patent für ein agroindustrielles Verfahren (EQS Group)
|
17.08.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: ESG Engineering Italia obtains an important patent for an agro-industrial process (EQS Group)
|
08.06.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: Invitation to EGM on 30 June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.06.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: Einladung zur Generalversamlung 30 Juni 2023 (EQS Group)
|
30.05.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: Verlängerung Geschäftsjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
30.05.23
|EQS-News: ESGTI AG: Extension of financial year 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ESGTI AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ESGTI AG
|1,40
|180,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Wall Street höher -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.