EQS-News: Extension of Marlene Carl's Management Board contract and Jan-Hendrik Mohr's parental leave

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Extension of Marlene Carl's Management Board contract and Jan-Hendrik Mohr's parental leave



31.01.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On January 11, 2024, the company's Supervisory Board unanimously extended the contract of CFO Marlene Carl until December 31, 2028.

Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Mathias Saggau commented:

"Marlene has played a decisive role in shaping the professionalization and further development of the group in recent years. We are delighted that she will remain on board for the next five years and help shape our development."

Marlene Carl adds:

"Being able to drive the company's development as part of a great team has been a pleasure. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their great trust and look forward to the next chapters."

By resolution dated January 25, 2024, the Supervisory Board agreed to Jan-Hendrik Mohr's request to take a leave of absence from his employment contract in February 2024 to allow him to take parental leave. Jan-Hendrik Mohr will be relieved as a member of the company's Management Board with effect from February 1, 2024 and reappointed simultaneously with effect from March 1, 2024. This procedure has been provided for by law since 2021 in order to enable family leave for board members as well. In the meantime, Marlene Carl represents the company individually; from March 1, 2024, the company will again be represented jointly by two Management Board members.

Marlene Carl and Jan-Hendrik Mohr explain jointly:

"We have been working closely together as a Management Board team since 2021 and regularly represent each other. We are pleased that our structure and processes allow for such an important time for one member of the Management Board."