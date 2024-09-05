|
05.09.2024 17:15:05
EQS-News: Extraordinary General Meeting of Multitude P.L.C. approves the redomiciliation of the Company to Switzerland
|
EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Extraordinary General Meeting of Multitude P.L.C. approves the redomiciliation of the Company to Switzerland
Gzira, 5 September 2024 – Multitude P.L.C., a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces that at today’s Extraordinary General Meeting (the “September EGM”), the Company’s shareholders approved all extraordinary resolutions relating to the redomiciliation of the Company from Malta to Zug, Switzerland, in accordance with the provisions of the Continuation of Companies Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 386.05 of the laws of Malta) and Swiss law (more specifically the relevant provisions of the Swiss International Private Law Act). The redomiciliation is subject to conditions as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 14 August 2024.
The full minutes of the September EGM setting out the extraordinary resolutions which were adopted are available on the Company’s website (https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/2024-egm-3).
Contact:
Lasse Mäkelä
About Multitude P.L.C.:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com
05.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude P.L.C.
|ST Business Centre 120, The Strand
|GZR 1027 Gzira
|Malta
|E-mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|MT0002810100
|WKN:
|A40G1Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1982727
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1982727 05.09.2024 CET/CEST
