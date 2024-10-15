EQS-News: Federal Ministry of Transport confirms comprehensive amendment to learner driver training

Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
Federal Ministry of Transport confirms comprehensive amendment to learner driver training

Federal Ministry of Transport confirms comprehensive amendment to learner driver training

Federal Ministry of Transport confirms comprehensive amendment to learner driver training

Cologne, October 14, 2024 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F, primary market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), a digitally driven driving school chain in Germany with a focus on e-learning, announces significant progress in the amendment of learner driver training.

At today's information event in Bonn, the Federal Ministry of Transport provided a comprehensive insight into the extensive amendment to learner driver training. In particular, the introduction of online theory, use of the simulator for driving skills, but also many other important changes will significantly change and improve driving school training at the beginning of 2026.

These changes will enable 123fahrschule to implement its ideas of modern and up-to-date driving license training. In addition, these changes will lead to a significant cost reduction in the vehicle fleet and considerably increase the use and sales of driving simulators. The company anticipates considerable improvements in efficiency throughout the entire training process. In conjunction with the strategy presented in August to concentrate on large cities, the company expects 123fahrschule's regional market share to increase significantly in the medium term. The Federal Ministry of Transport has promised to provide extensive detailed information for the public in the near future.

The Management Board and management are currently evaluating the new information received and will report to interested investors at a round table organized by Nuways on 21 October on the expected impact on 123fahrschule's strategy, sales and earnings. Interested investors can register here.

 

About 123fahrschule SE 

123fahrschule SE (primary market Düsseldorf, ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F) is a digitally driven driving school chain founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH with a focus on e-learning. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital expansion of traditional driving license training in the German

driving school market. The company's core competence lies in the digitally supported training of private individuals for driving licenses in the B segment. With more than 60 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years.  

123fahrschule SE

Your contact person: Boris Polenske 

Tel: 0221-177357-60 | ir@123fahrschule.de | www.123fahrschule.de/investor-relations


