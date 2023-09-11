EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 45th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 45th interim report



11.09.2023 / 12:06 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 45th interim report

In the period from September 4, 2023 up to and including September 8, 2023, a total of 2,500 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) September 04, 2023 200 3.30000 660.00 XETR September 04, 2023 500 3.30000 1,650.00 XGAT September 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR September 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT September 06, 2023 250 3.22704 806.76 XETR September 06, 2023 400 3.24000 1,296.00 XGAT September 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR September 07, 2023 450 3.14000 1,413.00 XGAT September 08, 2023 240 3.20000 768.00 XETR September 08, 2023 460 3.14000 1,444.40 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including September 8, 2023 amounts to 398,630 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com