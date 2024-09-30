30.09.2024 16:32:21

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Focusing Transformation by selling freesort GmbH

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Focusing Transformation by selling freesort GmbH

30.09.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Focusing Transformation by selling freesort GmbH

Berlin, 30 September 2024 - Today Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP) entered into a share purchase agreement with an Austrian Investor concerning the sale of all shares in freesort GmbH.

freesort GmbH, which forms the Mail Services segment, offers franking and downstream access services for outgoing mail for business customers. In 2023, freesort GmbH generated revenue of EUR 66.8 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 2.1 million (Segment figures based on local accounting standards).

With the sale of freesort GmbH, the FP Group focuses on the business areas Mailing & Shipping Solutions as well as Digital Business Solutions and aims to drive forward its transformation.

Consequently, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has adjusted its forecast for 2024. Considering the business area as a discontinued business area, the contribution of freesort GmbH to Group revenue and EBITDA is to be eliminated for 2024.

Therefore, revenue for 2024 is now expected to be up to 32 % below previous year's reported revenue of 241.8 million euro and up to 7 % below previous year's adjusted revenue of 175.6 million euro. EBITDA is expected to be up to 26 % below the previous year's reported EBITDA of 31.0 million euro and up to 17 % below the previous year's adjusted EBITDA of 27,6 million euro. Previously, a decline in revenue of up to 6 % and a decline in EBITDA of up to 12 % had been expected based on reported figures.

The Board and Supervisory Board express their thanks to all freesort employees who have done an outstanding job over the past few years under challenging market conditions. Special thanks go to Managing Director Lars Tisken, who has successfully and profitably positioned the division with his outstanding expertise and leadership.

 

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Monika Plum
Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally active FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Digital Business Solutions. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions area, FP is the world's third-largest provider of mailing systems and the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP is represented in 15 countries with its own subsidiaries and in many other countries via a dealer network. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP improves customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping & logistics. In 2023, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 240 million.


30.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1998847

 
End of News EQS News Service

1998847  30.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998847&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 2,26 1,80% Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen