EQS-News: Further Delay in Annual Financial Statements 2023

Frankfurt am Main, 19 September 2024 – LIBERO football finance AG ("LIBERO") announces that the publication of its annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year has been further delayed. After the most recent update on 30 August 2024, where a delay until mid-September 2024 was announced, the Executive Board of LIBERO now expects the publication to occur in mid-November 2024.



The reason for this additional delay is the continued postponement of the completion of the contractual agreements related to the remaining outstanding parts of the acquisition of shares in Bridgeburg Invest S.L. in Spain. As stated in LIBERO’s Corporate News on 30 August 2024, the company has already reached a positive settlement and partial resolution of approximately EUR 25 million with Barça Produccion S.L. and is in final negotiations regarding the remaining EUR 15 million portion of the transaction, aiming to settle this as well.



Due to the number of parties involved and the associated organizational complexities, the final resolution of the outstanding portion has not yet been completed.

The Executive Board expects that the remaining agreements related to the aforementioned transactions will be finalized in the near future, leading to the full resolution of all legal disputes with FC Barcelona. The Board further believes that, with a high degree of certainty, no negative impacts are anticipated for LIBERO.

The Executive Board currently anticipates that by mid-November 2024, a sufficiently clear outlook on the development of the remaining matters will be established. Based on this, the audit of the annual financial statements can be concluded, and the publication of the 2023 financial statements can then proceed.



