EQS-News: Further postponement of the publication of the 2023 annual financial statements

Frankfurt am Main, July 31, 2024 – LIBERO football finance AG ("LIBERO") hereby announces that the release of the annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 has been further delayed. Previously, on May 31, 2024, it was communicated that the release was expected to be postponed until July 31, 2024. The Board of Directors now expects that the release will likely occur at the end of August 2024.



The reason for this additional delay is the ongoing unresolved legal proceedings in Spain, related to the planned partnership with FC Barcelona in 2023. LIBERO had previously reported on these matters in its corporate news announcement on May 31, 2024, when the delay of the financial statement release was first communicated.



LIBERO is currently in advanced negotiations for an amicable resolution of the legal disputes. However, the necessary notary appointments are scheduled for early August 2024. The Board of Directors strongly believes that regardless of the outcome of these legal proceedings or the ongoing negotiations for an amicable settlement, it is highly unlikely that there will be any negative impacts on LIBERO.



The Board of Directors currently anticipates that by the end of August 2024, there will be sufficient clarity on the resolution of the legal matters, allowing for the completion of the financial statement audit and the subsequent release of the 2023 annual financial statements.



