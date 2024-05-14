EQS-News: Future Financing Act enshrines shell companies: Milestone for start-ups and medium-sized companies

EQS-News: INSTANT GROUP AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Future Financing Act enshrines shell companies: Milestone for start-ups and medium-sized companies



14.05.2024 / 12:02 CET/CEST

Future Financing Act enshrines shell companies: Milestone for start-ups and medium-sized companies

The Management Board of Instant Group AG (ISIN DE0005418404, primary market Düsseldorf, stock exchanges Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart) has prepared a 360-degree whitepaper as part of the strategic partnership with Instant IPO SE on the occasion of the legal anchoring of shell companies by the Future Financing Act.



The German government has officially anchored the shell company in the Future Financing Act. This law is a milestone for companies, defines a legal framework and makes it easier for start-ups and SMEs in particular to access alternative financing options.



A shell company is a listed company that no longer conducts operational business and whose main purpose is to provide a platform for companies that wish to go public and make the process of going public much easier than a traditional IPO.



A shell company is an extremely advantageous way for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular to finance their existing business or future growth.



By going public via an existing shell company, companies need to spend far less time and money. This enables them to raise capital faster and realise their financing and growth plans.



Shell companies offer companies the opportunity to benefit from the instant visibility that comes with a stock market listing. This helps to boost the confidence of customers, suppliers, potential investors and lenders, and further drive the company's growth.



The Future Financing Act thus paves the way for more efficient and accessible financing for SMEs and strengthens Germany's position as an attractive location for innovative companies and investors.



Via the brand new website of Instant IPO SE at



About INSTANT GROUP:

INSTANT GROUP AG has been active on the capital market for over 25 years, holds growth-oriented investments and, in association with Equity.Link eG, organises direct, time-saving IPOs for up-and-coming companies with its cooperation company INSTANT IPO SE as a capital market partner.



Contact:

INSTANT GROUP AG

Poststr. 2-4

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 69 - 34866945



E-mail: info@instant.group

Internet:



ISIN: DE0005418404

WKN: 541840



Stock exchanges: Düsseldorf (primary market), Regulated Unofficial Market Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart

