EQS-News: Generation Income Properties Announces Dates for its 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Results Release and Live Conference Call

EQS-News: Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Announces Dates for its 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Results Release and Live Conference Call



04.11.2022 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced that it plans on releasing its financial and operating results for the three-months ending September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host its live call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please follow this link. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 877-407-3141 (toll free) or 201-689-7803 (local).

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail, office, and industrial properties net leased to high-quality tenants in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Investor Relations

+1 813-448-1234

ir@gipreit.com

https://www.gipreit.com

News Source: News Direct