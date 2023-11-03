|
EQS-News: GERRY WEBER International AG: Essen restructuring court confirms restructuring plan
|
EQS-News: Gerry Weber International AG
/ Key word(s): Restructure of Company
In the restructuring case
of GERRY WEBER International AG, Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Gütersloh under HRB 4779, legally represented by the Executive Board Mr. Dirk Reichert, Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany, and Mr. Florian Frank, Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany.
Allen & Overy LLP, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2, 60306 Frankfurt, Germany
the restructuring plan dated 25 July 2023 as amended on 17 August 2023 is confirmed.
An immediate appeal against the decision is possible pursuant to section 38, 40, 66 para. 1, 2 StaRUG. The person(s) affected by the plan are entitled to appeal.
The immediate appeal is only admissible if the complainant
1. objected to the plan in the voting procedure (section 64 para.2),
2. has voted against the plan and
3. makes a credible case that he/she is substantially worse off as a result of the plan than he/she would have been without the plan and that this disadvantage cannot be compensated for by a payment from the funds referred to in section 64 para. 3.
The immediate appeal must be received by the Essen Local Court within two weeks. This shall also apply if the appeal was filed for the record of the court registry of another local court.
The time limit begins with the pronouncement of the decision or, if the decision is not pronounced, with its service.
The immediate appeal must contain the designation of the contested decision as well as the statement that an immediate appeal is filed against this decision. It shall be substantiated.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|ir@gerryweber.com
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G36
|WKN:
|A255G3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1765165
