EQS-News: Golden Matrix Group Eliminates 9.5 Million Dollar Debt Through Equity Conversion

LAS VEGAS, NV - April 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) (“GMGI” or “the Company”) today announced that Aleksandar Milovanovic, Zoran Milosevic, and Snezana Bozovic, founders of GMGI’s wholly owned subsidiary Meridianbet, have converted an aggregate of $9,570,460 in acquisition-related debt into equity.

The converted amount was originally part of the “12-Month Non-Contingent Post-Closing Cash Consideration” outlined in the acquisition agreement. Following this conversion, the remaining balance of this 12-month contingency, owed to the Meridianbet founders has been reduced to $250,000.

This strategic move significantly strengthens GMGI’s balance sheet and underscores the Meridianbet founders’ confidence in the Company’s performance and future growth trajectory.

"This move sends a strong message to the market and our shareholders," said Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group, who continued, "Mr. Milovanovic, Mr. Milosevic, and Ms. Bozovic’s decision to convert their debt to equity reflects both their personal belief and the Company’s confidence in Golden Matrix’s short- and long-term growth trajectory. In addition to strengthening our financial position, this conversion reinforces the positive momentum we’ve achieved. The management team is deeply grateful for their continued support and belief in our vision."

The decision to convert debt into equity was equally driven by the Meridianbet founders’ long-term alignment with GMGI’s strategy.

“We’ve seen firsthand the operational strength and strategic vision that continue to drive Golden Matrix forward," said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet, who continued, "This conversion isn’t just a financial decision - it reflects our deep confidence in the Company’s underlying performance and the growth opportunities ahead. We’re committed to GMGI’s long-term vision and proud to be part of its ongoing success.”

The equity conversion improves GMGI’s already strong Net Debt Leverage and is expected to provide enhanced financial flexibility as the Company advances its global growth strategy and continues executing on key strategic initiatives.

GMGI remains focused on creating long-term value for shareholders while maintaining strong partnerships with key stakeholders across its growing international footprint.

Additional information about the transaction can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in April 2024, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridianbet’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

