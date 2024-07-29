EQS-News: Gregor-Alexander Walscheid is new Head of Investor Relations and Investment Development at LAIQON AG

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Gregor-Alexander Walscheid is new Head of Investor Relations and Investment Development at LAIQON AG



29.07.2024 / 10:19 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Many years of experience in private equity and M&A transactions

Hamburg, July 29, 2024

LAIQON AG has appointed Gregor-Alexander Walscheid (45) as Managing Director for the newly created position of Head of Investor Relations and Investment Development with effect from July 1, 2024. A graduate in business administration from Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, and a capital markets specialist, he reports directly to Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LAIQON AG.

LAIQON AG is gaining in Mr. Walscheid a private equity and M&A professional who can look back on more than 18 years of experience in capital market products, investment banking and real assets. He comes from Ernst & Young Real Estate GmbH, where, among other things, he was a director responsible for M&A capital measures, acquisitions and business development in the German-speaking region as well as Europe West, the United States and Latin America. Prior to that, he worked as a relationship manager at CAM Alternatives GmbH and for many years at Deutsche Bank Private Equity GmbH.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to gain in Gregor-Alexander Walscheid an experienced and well-connected corporate communicator for LAIQON. With his expertise, we will continue to build on our equity story in the capital markets,” says Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LAIQON AG.

Says Gregor-Alexander Walscheid: “At LAIQON AG, we focus on dynamism and innovation to create sustainable value for our shareholders. I look forward to contributing my experience and network to achieve this goal.”

About LAIQON AG:

The LAIQON Group (LQAG, ISIN: DEOOOA12UP29) is a fast-growing asset manager specializing in sustainable investments with assets of over EUR 6.5 billion under management (as of June 30, 2024). With offices in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, it offers institutional and private investors a portfolio of actively managed and AI-driven funds as well as individual asset management. With its AI subsidiary LAIC and its proprietary LAIC-ADVISOR®, LAIQON is one of the pioneers in artificial intelligence for asset management. LAIQON also relies on state-of-the-art platform technology for its processes and data management. Thanks to its fully integrated Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0), LAIQON can map and scale its services – from onboarding to reporting – fully digitally and offer its products and services to third parties as a white-label partner.

Contact data:

Gregor-Alexander Walscheid

Head of Investor Relations and Investment Development

Managing Director

T +49 40 32 56 78 131

M +49 16 03 70 45 69

E gregor-alexander.walscheid@laiqon.com

