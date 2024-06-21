EQS-News: H2 Core AG: Implementation of a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders

EQS-News: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

H2 Core AG: Implementation of a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders



21.06.2024 / 15:42 CET/CEST

Subscription price per new share of EUR 2.20, subscription ratio 1:1

Subscription period from June 26, 2024 to July 10, 2024 July 2024

Proceeds from issuance to be used primarily for further growth and expansion of the product range

Heidelberg, June 21, 2024 - The Management Board of H2 Core AG ("H2 Core", ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2) has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, as previously announced (see ad hoc announcement dated December 4, 2023), to increase the share capital against cash contributions with subscription rights for existing shareholders. Based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of the company (MARNA Beteiligungen AG) on 28 February 2024, the company's share capital is to be increased against cash contributions by up to EUR 1,500,500 to up to EUR 13,001,000 by issuing up to 1,500,500 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2023. The new shares are to be acquired by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, Gräfelfing, with the obligation to offer them to shareholders at a ratio of 1:1, i.e. one existing share (ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2) entitles the holder to subscribe to one new share. The subscription price is EUR 2.20 per share. The shares from the previous payment in kind capital increase are excluded from the cash capital increase. The issue proceeds are to be used for further growth and expansion of the product range.

Shareholders of H2 Core will be granted an oversubscription option for new shares. No subscription rights trading is planned. The subscription period for the new shares begins on June 26, 2024 and ends on July 10, 2024 at midnight. New shares that have not been subscribed for by the end of the subscription offer are to be offered to institutional investors as part of a subsequent private placement. After the capital increase, the new shares are to be included in existing trading on the regulated market of the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg. The rights offering will be made without a prospectus in accordance with Section 3 No. 1 of the German Securities Prospectus Act.

H2 Core AG is being supported in this capital increase by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, Gräfelfing.

H2 Core AG is Germany's first listed manufacturer of all-in-one plug-and-play hydrogen systems. The company was founded in 2020 as a spin-off of a leading group of companies with more than 35 years of experience in the field of fluid system technology and has since successfully implemented more than 200 complete hydrogen systems in more than 40 countries worldwide. H2 Core is active in the development, integration and construction of modular complete packages for the production, storage and use of hydrogen. The focus is on smaller plants with an output of up to 5 MW. The construction of larger plants is planned in the mid-term. The company also acts as an implementation partner for EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies. H2 Core is growing dynamically and increased its revenue from EUR 2.1 million to EUR 4.9 million in the 2023 financial year. EBIT amounted to EUR 0.4 million after previously EUR 0.1 million. The current order backlog is around EUR 18 million. Further information on the company and a current research study on H2 Core AG by First Berlin Equity Research GmbH can be found on the H2 Core corporate website www.h2core.com in the Investor Relations section.

About H2 Core:

The H2 Core Group develops, manufactures and maintains modularly configurable all-in-one systems

for the production, storage and use of green hydrogen, which can be deployed as plug-and-play

systems at almost any location worldwide within a very short time. H2 Core's solutions are scalable

and future-proof. They can be adapted to individual customer needs and supplemented with

technological innovations as required. Based on reliable in-house developments, H2 Core provides

the expertise and products for the implementation and successful establishment of hydrogen-based

core systems for the energy transition. The company is thus making a significant immediate

contribution to a globally sustainable and resource-conserving energy supply. H2 Core relies on

intensive cooperation in the global partner network and thus enables an extremely rapid global rollout of hydrogen-based energy systems. Further information can be found at www.h2core.com

Contact:

H2 Core AG

Rüsdorfer Straße 8

25746 Heide

E-Mail: ir@h2core.com

Press contact:

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

E-Mail: h2core@edicto.de