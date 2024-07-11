EQS-News: Heliad invests in the Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform FinTech lemon.markets

|
Heliad invests in the Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform FinTech lemon.markets
Heliad invests in the Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform FinTech lemon.markets
Frankfurt am Main, July 11th, 2024 – Heliad AG (ISIN: DE0001218063, Ticker: A7A) welcomes lemon.markets GmbH to its portfolio by participating in its Seed Extension. The Berlin-based startup receives a total of EUR 12 million for its security trading infrastructure solution. Alongside the lead investor CommerzVentures, existing investors Creandum, Lakestar, Lightspeed and System.one also participated in the round. lemon.markets plans to use the raised capital to further expand the platform and establish additional partnerships.
About lemon.markets
Berlin-based FinTech lemon.markets, founded in 2020 by Max Linden, operates a brokerage-as-a-service platform. lemon.markets is on a mission to open 100 million brokerage accounts within the next ten years. Licensed by BaFin, the company provides the infrastructure for FinTechs, Banks and Wealth Managers powering the next generation of investment products. Prominent international investors, including CommerzVentures, Creandum, Lakestar, Lightspeed, and System.one, have invested over EUR 28 million in the company.
Contact
lemon.markets GmbH
E-Mail: info@lemon.markets
About Collective Ventures
Collective Ventures was founded in 2021 as a deal-by-deal venture capital network bringing together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, financiers and executives. This investor syndicate stands out via its extensive access to high quality, early-stage deal flow. Collective Ventures provides comprehensive support to their portfolio companies throughout the entire value chain, leveraging the combined knowledge and access of the syndicate. For enquiries, please contact investor-relations@heliad.com.
About Heliad
Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure positions Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles, while providing shareholders with proprietary access to pre-IPO market returns without limitations on investment size or terms. For more information about Heliad, please visit www.heliad.com and follow on LinkedIn to stay updated.
Contact:
Heliad AG
Tel: +49 69 719 12 80 00
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com
