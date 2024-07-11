EQS-News: Heliad invests in the Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform FinTech lemon.markets

EQS-News: Heliad AG / Key word(s): Investment

Heliad invests in the Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform FinTech lemon.markets



11.07.2024 / 17:59 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, July 11th, 2024 – Heliad AG (ISIN: DE0001218063, Ticker: A7A) welcomes lemon.markets GmbH to its portfolio by participating in its Seed Extension. The Berlin-based startup receives a total of EUR 12 million for its security trading infrastructure solution. Alongside the lead investor CommerzVentures, existing investors Creandum, Lakestar, Lightspeed and System.one also participated in the round. lemon.markets plans to use the raised capital to further expand the platform and establish additional partnerships.



The company, founded in 2020, provides an innovative and flexible brokerage and custody solution for securities trading through its platform. lemon.markets’ modular API infrastructure enables brokers, banks, asset managers, and FinTechs to seamlessly grant their customers cost-effective access to financial markets, fully digital and in real time. Thanks to strong collaborations with Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, and Tradegate, as well as being licensed by BaFin as an investment firm, lemon.markets successfully launched commercial operations with FinTech beatvest in March 2024. Additionally, banking provider Tomorrow announced the transition of its securities business from Solaris SE to lemon.markets in June 2024. Further partnerships will follow soon.



The rising wealth accumulation among younger generations, coupled with innovative and cost-effective technologies, is driving the dynamic market for brokerage and custody infrastructure. Over the next five years, a European market volume of USD 63 billion is expected, with the custody market alone forecasted to grow by approximately 39%. Therefore, the startup plans to expand its infrastructure and broaden its range of financial instruments to include stocks alongside ETFs and funds in the future.



Through the recently acquired investor syndicate Collective Ventures, Heliad and private investors from the network are investing to support the growth plans of the Berlin-based FinTech.



"With Heliad, we have gained a new partner, perfectly complementing our existing circle of investors through their capital market proximity and expertise. Heliad’s profound capital markets track record will support us in advancing our vision and financial strategy for lemon.markets. We look forward to the shared journey and exciting opportunities that lie ahead," stated Max Linden, Founder and CEO of lemon.markets.

About lemon.markets

Berlin-based FinTech lemon.markets, founded in 2020 by Max Linden, operates a brokerage-as-a-service platform. lemon.markets is on a mission to open 100 million brokerage accounts within the next ten years. Licensed by BaFin, the company provides the infrastructure for FinTechs, Banks and Wealth Managers powering the next generation of investment products. Prominent international investors, including CommerzVentures, Creandum, Lakestar, Lightspeed, and System.one, have invested over EUR 28 million in the company.

About Collective Ventures

Collective Ventures was founded in 2021 as a deal-by-deal venture capital network bringing together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, financiers and executives. This investor syndicate stands out via its extensive access to high quality, early-stage deal flow. Collective Ventures provides comprehensive support to their portfolio companies throughout the entire value chain, leveraging the combined knowledge and access of the syndicate. For enquiries, please contact investor-relations@heliad.com.

About Heliad

Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure positions Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles, while providing shareholders with proprietary access to pre-IPO market returns without limitations on investment size or terms. For more information about Heliad, please visit www.heliad.com and follow on LinkedIn to stay updated.

