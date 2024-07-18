18.07.2024 14:06:39

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG comments on misleading and false letters from individual German custodian banks; notification to BaFin

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Statement
Highlight Communications AG comments on misleading and false letters from individual German custodian banks; notification to BaFin

18.07.2024 / 14:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Communications AG comments on misleading and false letters from individual German custodian banks; notification to BaFin

Pratteln, 18 July 2024

Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company based in Pratteln ("HLC") and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, comments on misleading and false letters that have recently been repeatedly circulated by individual German banks and received by certain shareholders of HLC. These letters suggest that bearer shares were no longer permitted in Switzerland and shareholders are asked to consider whether legal action needs to be taken to protect their rights with regard to their holdings of bearer shares in HLC. 

HLC hereby clarifies that there is and was no need for any action on the part of its shareholders and that the bearer shares of HLC, which are listed on a stock exchange, continue to be permitted without any restrictions under applicable Swiss law. In particular, there is neither a need nor a legal possibility for shareholders to take legal action in Switzerland in this regard. Individual letters sent to shareholders are not only misleading, but also contain false statements about the legal situation in Switzerland. HLC has reported these incidents to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).


Further information:

Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch


18.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1949293

 
End of News EQS News Service

1949293  18.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1949293&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Highlight Communications AG 1,71 2,40% Highlight Communications AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen