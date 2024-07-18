EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG comments on misleading and false letters from individual German custodian banks; notification to BaFin

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Statement

Highlight Communications AG comments on misleading and false letters from individual German custodian banks; notification to BaFin

Pratteln, 18 July 2024

Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company based in Pratteln ("HLC") and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, comments on misleading and false letters that have recently been repeatedly circulated by individual German banks and received by certain shareholders of HLC. These letters suggest that bearer shares were no longer permitted in Switzerland and shareholders are asked to consider whether legal action needs to be taken to protect their rights with regard to their holdings of bearer shares in HLC.

HLC hereby clarifies that there is and was no need for any action on the part of its shareholders and that the bearer shares of HLC, which are listed on a stock exchange, continue to be permitted without any restrictions under applicable Swiss law. In particular, there is neither a need nor a legal possibility for shareholders to take legal action in Switzerland in this regard. Individual letters sent to shareholders are not only misleading, but also contain false statements about the legal situation in Switzerland. HLC has reported these incidents to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).



Further information:

Highlight Communications AG

Investor Relations

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

CH-4133 Pratteln BL

Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91

E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch