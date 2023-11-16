EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

|
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months
16.11.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months
- Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 285.6 million (previous year CHF 386.1 million).
- EBIT decreased to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million).
- The equity ratio was 25.8% at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 29.3%).
Pratteln, November 16, 2023 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months
Group development in the third quarter of 2023
- Compared to the previous year, consolidated revenues decreased due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects.
- EBIT amounted to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million).
- The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8%.
The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
|The Highlight Group at a glance
|
|
|Group figures in line with IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CHF million
|Q3 2023
|Q3 2022
|Change in %
|Sales
|285.6
|386.1
|-26.0
|EBIT
|-3.0
|1.0
|n/a
|Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
|-18.0
|-12.0
|n/a
|Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
|-18.4
|-12.3
|n/a
|Earnings per share (in CHF)
|-0.32
|-0.22
|n/a
|Segment sales
|
|
|
|Film
|171.7
|272.1
|-36.9
|Sports and Event
|113.9
|114.0
|-0.1
|Segment earnings
|
|
|
|Film
|5.6
|12.2
|-54.1
|Sports and Event
|-4.2
|-6.5
|35.8
|
|
|
|
|CHF million
|Sept. 30, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Change in %
|Total assets
|632.0
|634.2
|-0.4
|Equity
|163.0
|186.0
|-12.4
|Equity ratio (%)
|25.8
|29.3
|-3.5 points
|Current financial liabilities
|208.2
|112.3
|85.4
|Cash and cash equivalents
|25.9
|29.9
|-13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For further information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Highlight Communications AG
|
|
|
|Investor Relations
|
|
|
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
|
|
|4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
|
|
|
|Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
|
|
|
|e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
