EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months



16.11.2023

PRESS RELEASE Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 285.6 million (previous year CHF 386.1 million).

EBIT decreased to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million).

The equity ratio was 25.8% at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 29.3%). Pratteln, November 16, 2023 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months Group development in the third quarter of 2023 Compared to the previous year, consolidated revenues decreased due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects.

The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8%. The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today. The Highlight Group at a glance Group figures in line with IFRS CHF million Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change in % Sales 285.6 386.1 -26.0 EBIT -3.0 1.0 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -18.0 -12.0 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -18.4 -12.3 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.32 -0.22 n/a Segment sales Film 171.7 272.1 -36.9 Sports and Event 113.9 114.0 -0.1 Segment earnings Film 5.6 12.2 -54.1 Sports and Event -4.2 -6.5 35.8 CHF million Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change in % Total assets 632.0 634.2 -0.4 Equity 163.0 186.0 -12.4 Equity ratio (%) 25.8 29.3 -3.5 points Current financial liabilities 208.2 112.3 85.4 Cash and cash equivalents 25.9 29.9 -13.5 For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91 e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

