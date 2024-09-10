EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Contract of CEO Dennis Schwindt extended

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract

HMS Bergbau AG: Contract of CEO Dennis Schwindt extended



10.09.2024

Corporate News

HMS Bergbau AG: Contract of CEO Dennis Schwindt extended

Supervisory Board extends Dennis Schwindt’s contract as CEO until 2029

Berlin, 10 September 2024: The Supervisory Board of HMS Bergbau AG, an international, independent raw materials trading and marketing company, announces the reappointment of Mr Dennis Schwindt as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a further five-year period ending 31 August 2029.

“In his role as the CEO of HMS Bergbau AG, Mr Schwindt has done an exceptional job over these past few years and played a major role in growing the Company’s sales and earnings to over EUR 1 billion. We value his contribution of leadership expertise to advancing the Group’s international expansion strategy. By extending his contract, we are reaffirming our confidence in Mr Schwindt, who will continue to play a pivotal role in guiding the HMS Group’s transition from a coal trader to a commodity trader. It is important to us as the Supervisory Board to ensure long-term continuity within the Management Board of the HMS Group. We are pleased to have achieved this by extending Mr Schwindt’s contract,” said Heinz Schernikau, Company founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HMS Bergbau AG.

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the continued trust in me and look forward to the global market challenges that lie ahead. As the Management Board, we will leverage and expand the structures established in recent years to drive further growth in sales and earnings. This includes, importantly, advancing the Company’s transformation into a global commodity trader with access to affiliated commodity sources. In addition to expanding our existing international trade relationships, we will seize future opportunities, such as the development of rare earths and other minerals. I look forward to continuing my work with the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, and the entire international team,” said Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau AG.

The Management Board

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, cement, ores, and fertilisers. Its customers include prominent international energy producers and industrial consumers, to whom it delivers raw materials in time and on a global scale. Primarily operating in Asia, Africa, and Europe, HMS Bergbau AG, also develops first-class raw material reserves. Additionally, the Company provides customers complex transport solutions. Established in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

