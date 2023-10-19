|
19.10.2023 07:00:29
EQS-News: HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on 9 November 2023
|
EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on 9 November 2023
Luxembourg, 19 October 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 (ended 30 September 2023) before the opening of the market on 9 November 2023. Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.
The presentation will be held in English via a live audio webcast, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo2023-q3
Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7941587&linkSecurityString=a63c8ce49
Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.
About HomeToGo
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.
HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.
HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.
For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Investor Relations Contact:
Sebastian Grabert
19.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1752143
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1752143 19.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HomeToGomehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|EQS-News: HomeToGo SE to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on 9 November 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: HomeToGo SE gibt Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2023 am 9. November 2023 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.10.23
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.10.23
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.09.23
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.09.23
|EQS-News: HomeToGo Gruppe ernennt Dr. Bodo Thielmann zum Chief Investment Director (EQS Group)
|
19.09.23
|EQS-News: HomeToGo Group appoints Dr. Bodo Thielmann as Chief Investment Director (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HomeToGomehr Analysen
|29.06.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Baader Bank
|30.11.21
|HomeToGo Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Baader Bank
|30.11.21
|HomeToGo Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.22
|HomeToGo Buy
|Baader Bank
|30.11.21
|HomeToGo Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HomeToGo
|2,67
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.