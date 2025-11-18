EQS-News: Interhome launches its B2C website on HomeToGo’s core technology platform just two months after the closing of the Interhome acquisition

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Interhome launches its B2C website on HomeToGo’s core technology platform just two months after the closing of the Interhome acquisition



18.11.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Interhome launches its B2C website on HomeToGo’s core technology platform just two months after the closing of the Interhome acquisition

The new B2C website benefits travelers and homeowners with HomeToGo’s superior core technical and performance enhancements, including expanded search results, better location recognition, and dynamic maps that update availability in real time.

Luxembourg, 18 November 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, and Interhome, a holiday home specialist operating Europe’s most extensive local service office network, have officially launched Interhome’s new B2C website. The launch marks the successful migration of Interhome’s B2C channel to HomeToGo’s core technology platform. This milestone is one of the first important steps in HomeToGo’s 18-month carve-out plan from Hotelplan, which will lead Interhome to full operational independence after its acquisition in August 2025.

Interhome’s new B2C website will benefit both travelers and homeowners with faster product development, greater flexibility, and ensure future scalability. For Interhome travelers, this means several functional and performance enhancements, including expanded search results, better location recognition, and dynamic maps that update availability in real time. All customer accounts and their reservation data were successfully migrated. The new Interhome website also enables accelerated feature rollouts, empowering the brand to deploy new product features developed on the HomeToGo platform quickly and easily.

Launched just 48 working days after the closing date and with 100% uptime for the Interhome B2C channel and all user accounts, the new website includes 18 localized market domains and over 65,000 associated landing pages. The timing intentionally coincides with the upcoming vacation rental booking high season, making it faster and easier for Interhome travelers to tap into the industry-leading user experience that defines HomeToGo.

To preserve Interhome’s established reputation for trust and quality among travelers and homeowners, the HomeToGo team rebuilt thousands of dedicated landing pages during this migration. These landing pages feature travel guides, destination insights, and curated property information to safeguard and amplify Interhome’s organic value, as well as drive greater reach and SEO authority for the Group. HomeToGo now also manages Interhome’s marketing initiatives, leveraging its advanced performance marketing and data science tools for smarter traffic steering and personalized offers.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “In just about two months from start to finish, we were able to seamlessly migrate Interhome to HomeToGo’s core technology platform. It’s a testament to our talented teams as they worked together efficiently to deliver all the benefits that HomeToGo’s advanced technology offers to our customers. This migration further ensures that Interhome benefits from our powerful platform as quickly as possible - boosting efficiency, unlocking synergies, and positioning the brand to make the most of the peak booking season.”

Jörg Herrmann, CEO of Interhome: “The new B2C website marks a major technological milestone for Interhome. For our guests, it means a faster, smarter, and more seamless booking experience. For our homeowners, it brings greater reach, improved performance, and new digital capabilities. We could not be more thrilled with the outcome and look forward to celebrating many more milestones ahead.”

This migration marks a critical step in realizing the Group’s planned synergies and growth strategy. With these improvements, Interhome continues to significantly support HomeToGo’s financial profile and further strengthens the HomeToGo_PRO segment, which encompasses B2B Software and tech-enabled Service Solutions for the entire travel market.

Media Note: Product images and concepts for editorial use can be found here.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

About Interhome

Interhome is a holiday home specialist, operating Europe’s most extensive local service office network and managing a largely exclusive portfolio of around 40,000 vacation properties in over 20 countries.

Founded in Switzerland in 1965, the company combines smart digital solutions with trusted in-person support to deliver high service quality and operational excellence. In 2024, Interhome recorded 9.4 million overnight stays, reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s most established and trusted holiday rental brands.

With more than 120 local service offices and 80 partner locations across Europe, Interhome provides homeowners with professional property management and dependable on-site assistance. By combining broad marketing reach with personal service, the company helps property owners maximize occupancy, preserve property value, and secure stable rental income.

Interhome is part of the HomeToGo Group (FSE: HTG).

Media Contacts

HomeToGo

Alice Suh

press@hometogo.com

Interhome

Olga Lundquist

communication@interhome.group

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions, or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.