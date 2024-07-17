|
EQS-News: Intershop receives six top ratings in the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Enterprise Analyst Report
EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Market Report
Jena (GER) / Chicago (US), July 17, 2024 – Intershop Communications AG is proud to share its outstanding results in the “Paradigm B2B Combine 2024 Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B (Enterprise Edition)” report. The global provider of B2B commerce solutions was awarded medals in 11 out of 12 categories this year.
Notably, the Intershop Commerce Platform received a total of six Gold medals in the following categories: Customer Service & Support, Total Cost of Ownership, Vision & Strategy, Promotions Management, Site Search, and Transaction Management. These awards are a testament to Intershop’s strategic foresight and adaptability, the power of their AI-powered search technology (SPARQUE.AI), outstanding customer experiences, and the high level of flexibility of the Intershop Commerce Platform.
“Intershop has received top ratings for the fourth straight year. This clearly demonstrates Intershop’s strength of vision and technical innovation, highlighting our ability to consistently meet market demands,” says Andy Stanis, EVP & Managing Director at Intershop.
Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop, adds: “We are honored to have received several prestigious awards from leading analyst firms such as IDC and Forrester this year. The additional recognition from the global, independent Paradigm B2B Combine Analyst Report is an additional, important achievement for us and confirms our continuous commitment to delivering a best-in-class solution to our partners and customers.”
For more information on what other leading analysts say about Intershop, click here.
About Intershop Communications AG
Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world’s leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With over 30 years’ experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships.
Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com/en.
Intershop Press Contact
Mercedes Celine Zaremba
17.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3641-50-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3641-50-1309
|E-mail:
|ir@intershop.de
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
|WKN:
|A25421
|Indices:
|CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1948437
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1948437 17.07.2024 CET/CEST
