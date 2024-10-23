EQS-News: Intershop reports positive result for first nine months of 2024

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Intershop reports positive result for first nine months of 2024



23.10.2024 / 07:25 CET/CEST

Operating result (EBIT) positive at EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR -1.5 million)

Revenues climb 4% to EUR 29.7 million

Cloud revenues up by 30%; all cloud key figures improved

Service business adversely affected by complex large-scale projects

Jena, 23 October 2024 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, generated revenues of EUR 29.7 million in the first nine months of the financial year 2024, up 4% on the same period of the previous year (EUR 28.6 million). Revenues from the strategically important cloud business rose by 30% to EUR 15.3 million (previous year: EUR 11.8 million). Cloud revenues accounted for 51% of total revenues, up ten percentage points on the previous year’s 41%.

At EUR 14.7 million, incoming cloud orders were up by 6% on the prior-year period (EUR 13.9 million). Cloud ARR (annual recurring revenues) rose to EUR 19.1 million as of 30 September 2024, which corresponds to an increase of 15% (previous year: EUR 16.6 million). Net new ARR increased by an impressive 44% to EUR 1.8 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million). The cloud margin climbed from 57% to 66% in the first nine months of the year.

Revenues from licenses and maintenance picked up by 14% to EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 6.4 million). This increase in revenues is due to the licence business, which rose to EUR 2.1 million compared to the previous year as a result of relicensing from existing customers. By contrast, service revenues fell short of expectations, decreasing by 32% to EUR 7.1 million at the nine-month stage of 2024 (previous year: EUR 10.5 million). This was due to large-scale projects initiated last year, which turned out to be much more complex and resource-intensive than originally assumed.

Gross profit on revenues rose by 14% to EUR 13.9 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 12.1 million). The gross profit margin increased by five percentage points to 47%. Operating expenses and income declined to EUR 13.3 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 13.6 million). Research and development expenses declined by 9% to EUR 4.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses were down by 4% on the same period of the previous year to EUR 5.9 million (previous year: EUR 6.2 million). General administrative expenses stayed at the prior year level of EUR 2.4 million. The operating result (EBIT) improved significantly compared to the previous year and stood at EUR 0.6 million at the end of the first nine months of 2024 (previous year: EUR -1.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also rose sharply to EUR 3.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 1.1 million). The EBITDA margin climbed to 10% (previous year: 4%). The net result for the period (earnings after taxes) also improved compared to the previous year and stood at EUR 0.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR -1.9 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.02 (previous year: EUR -0.13).

Equity capital rose to EUR 11.6 million as of the interim balance sheet date (31 December 2023: EUR 11.4 million). At 32%, the equity ratio was higher than at the end of 2023 (30%). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -0.9 million at the end of Q3 2024, compared to EUR 0.8 million in the prior-year period, and was essentially influenced by an increase in trade receivables. Cash and cash equivalents declined to EUR 6.4 million in the reporting period (31 December 2023: EUR 10.0 million.

Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: “We not only continued the positive trend in our cloud business in the first nine months of 2024 but also generated positive EBIT. It has become evident that, in addition to new customer business, a solid base of existing customers is contributing to revenue and earnings growth. We are therefore cautiously optimistic for the year as a whole and are confident that, despite the challenging conditions we are facing, especially in the Services segment, we will achieve our full-year targets thanks to our new business pipeline and our good development in the first nine months.”

Intershop expects both incoming cloud orders (previous year: EUR 19.7 million) and net new ARR (previous year: EUR 1.9 million) for the full year 2024 to be slightly higher than in the previous year. The company also projects a moderate increase in revenues (previous year: EUR 38.0 million) and a break-even operating result (EBIT).

The quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2024 is available at https://www.intershop.com/financial-reports.

