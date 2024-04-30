EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Publication of the annual reports for 2023 postponed

|
InTiCa Systems SE: Publication of the annual reports for 2023 postponed
EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
InTiCa Systems SE: Publication of the annual reports for 2023 postponed
Passau, April 30, 2024 – InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846; WKN 587484) hereby announces that the audit of the company’s annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 has been delayed.
The company is still in consultation with the responsible (Group) auditor, Rödl & Partner GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Nuremberg, Germany, on conclusion of the audit process for the 2023 financial year.
The audited annual financial statements of the company and the consolidated financial statements should now be published by mid-May 2024. An anticipated new date for publication of the annual reports for the 2023 financial year will be announced by the company in the near future. The company does not anticipate that there will be significant changes to the most recent forecast for the consolidated financial figures as published in the interim report for the first nine months of 2023 and the ad-hoc statement issued on November 8, 2023.
In view of the delayed publication of the annual reports, the Annual General Meeting cannot take place as planned on June 14, 2024. A new date will be announced as soon as it is foreseeable when the annual reports will be published.
TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0
FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15
EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com
About InTiCa Systems
InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive and Industry & Infrastructure segments and has about 750 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic), Silao (Mexico) and Bila Tserkva (Ukraine).
The Automotive segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems’ Industry & Infrastructure segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InTiCa Systems SE
|Spitalhofstraße 94
|94032 Passau
|Germany
|Phone:
|0851 / 96692 0
|Fax:
|0851 / 96692 15
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@intica-systems.com
|Internet:
|www.intica-systems.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005874846
|WKN:
|587484
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
