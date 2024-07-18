EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Strategic expansion of the product portfolio and repositioning of the segments

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

InTiCa Systems SE: Strategic expansion of the product portfolio and repositioning of the segments



Automotive segment renamed Mobility

Commercial and special vehicles, two-wheelers, rail vehicles and aircraft as additional target markets

Industry & Infrastructure segment to be expanded as well



Passau, July 18, 2024 – InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7), a leading provider of electronic components and systems, hereby announces that it is changing the name of its Automotive segment to Mobility. This strategic decision highlights the company’s future-oriented vision and paves the way to access new markets. In the Annual Report 2023, the Board of Directors announced plans to extend its expertise as a solution provider to further market areas to reduce dependence on individual products and sectors of industry.

Alongside the present automotive business, which comprises advanced solutions for the automotive industry, including e-mobility and autonomous driving, the renamed segment will in future include innovative electronic components for commercial vehicles, buses, motorcycles and e-bikes. Innovative solutions from InTiCa could also be used in special vehicles for the construction and agricultural sectors and in various types of trailer. In addition, the company plans to address railways and aviation as new target markets. The introduction of the name Mobility more accurately reflects the segment’s range of activities. The previous Automotive business has been integrated fully into the renamed Mobility segment, preserving the comparability and continuity of the segment data.

The second segment, Industry & Infrastructure, is also undergoing a strategic expansion. This segment focuses on technology for frequency inverters, converters and EMC filters. Its product offering is to be extended selectively to enable it to serve new sectors and areas of application. Drawing on its specific expertise in inductivity, the development of initial speciality products for industrial plant and medical technology started in 2023.

InTiCa Systems SE is convinced that this refocusing will strengthen competitiveness and position the company optimally for future growth.



