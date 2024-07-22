EQS-News: Joint Reasoned Statement by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: New Work SE / Key word(s): Delisting

Hamburg, July 22, 2024 - New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) announces the following in connection with the delisting offer document published by Burda Digital SE on July 15, 2024: The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have today published the joint reasoned statement on the delisting tender offer of Burda Digital SE. The statement can be found on the company's website at https://www.new-work.se/de/investor-relations/delisting-erwerbsangebot Further information on the tender offer can be found at https://www.burda-digital-offer.com About New Work SE New Work SE is committed to a better working world. With strong brands such as XING, kununu and onlyfy by XING and the largest talent pool in D-A-CH, it aims to be the most important recruiting partner in the German-speaking world. It brings candidates and companies together so that professionals can lead happier working lives and companies can be more successful with the right talent. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2006, has its headquarters in Hamburg and employs around 1,400 people at other locations from Berlin to Vienna and Porto. Further information at new-work.se and nwx.new-work.se

