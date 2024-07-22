22.07.2024 14:12:22

EQS-News: Joint Reasoned Statement by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board

22.07.2024 / 14:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, July 22, 2024 - New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) announces the following in connection with the delisting offer document published by Burda Digital SE on July 15, 2024: 
 
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have today published the joint reasoned statement on the delisting tender offer of Burda Digital SE.
 
The statement can be found on the company's website at https://www.new-work.se/de/investor-relations/delisting-erwerbsangebot
 
Further information on the tender offer can be found at https://www.burda-digital-offer.com
 
 
About New Work SE 
New Work SE is committed to a better working world. With strong brands such as XING, kununu and onlyfy by XING and the largest talent pool in D-A-CH, it aims to be the most important recruiting partner in the German-speaking world. It brings candidates and companies together so that professionals can lead happier working lives and companies can be more successful with the right talent. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2006, has its headquarters in Hamburg and employs around 1,400 people at other locations from Berlin to Vienna and Porto. Further information at new-work.se and nwx.new-work.se

Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 419 131-793
Fax: +49 (0)40 419 131-44
E-mail: ir@new-work.se
Internet: https://www.new-work.se
ISIN: DE000NWRK013
WKN: NWRK01
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1950475

 
