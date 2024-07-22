|
22.07.2024 14:12:22
EQS-News: Joint Reasoned Statement by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: New Work SE
/ Key word(s): Delisting
Hamburg, July 22, 2024 - New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) announces the following in connection with the delisting offer document published by Burda Digital SE on July 15, 2024:
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have today published the joint reasoned statement on the delisting tender offer of Burda Digital SE.
The statement can be found on the company's website at https://www.new-work.se/de/investor-relations/delisting-erwerbsangebot
Further information on the tender offer can be found at https://www.burda-digital-offer.com
About New Work SE
New Work SE is committed to a better working world. With strong brands such as XING, kununu and onlyfy by XING and the largest talent pool in D-A-CH, it aims to be the most important recruiting partner in the German-speaking world. It brings candidates and companies together so that professionals can lead happier working lives and companies can be more successful with the right talent. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2006, has its headquarters in Hamburg and employs around 1,400 people at other locations from Berlin to Vienna and Porto. Further information at new-work.se and nwx.new-work.se
22.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Am Strandkai 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-793
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-44
|E-mail:
|ir@new-work.se
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
|ISIN:
|DE000NWRK013
|WKN:
|NWRK01
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1950475
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1950475 22.07.2024 CET/CEST
