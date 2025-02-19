EQS-News: Burda Digital SE submits demand for squeeze-out

19.02.2025 17:33:44

19.02.2025

Burda Digital SE submits demand for squeeze-out

19.02.2025
Hamburg, 19 February 2025 – Burda Digital SE (“Burda”) has on 18 February 2025 informed the management board of New Work SE (“New Work” or “Company”) that it directly holds 97.07% of New Work shares and has, as the Company’s principal shareholder, submitted a demand for the general meeting of New Work to pass a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of New Work to Burda against an appropriate cash settlement according to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out under Stock Corporation Act).

Burda has announced that it will notify New Work of the amount of the cash settlement with an additional notice, a so-called specified demand, as soon as the amount has been determined.

