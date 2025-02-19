|
19.02.2025 17:33:44
EQS-News: Burda Digital SE submits demand for squeeze-out
|
EQS-News: New Work SE
/ Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Hamburg, 19 February 2025 – Burda Digital SE (“Burda”) has on 18 February 2025 informed the management board of New Work SE (“New Work” or “Company”) that it directly holds 97.07% of New Work shares and has, as the Company’s principal shareholder, submitted a demand for the general meeting of New Work to pass a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of New Work to Burda against an appropriate cash settlement according to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out under Stock Corporation Act).
Burda has announced that it will notify New Work of the amount of the cash settlement with an additional notice, a so-called specified demand, as soon as the amount has been determined.
19.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Am Strandkai 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-793
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-44
|E-mail:
|ir@new-work.se
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
|ISIN:
|DE000NWRK013
|WKN:
|NWRK01
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2088779
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2088779 19.02.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Analysen
|06.06.24
|New Work Sell
|Warburg Research
|14.05.24
|New Work Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.23
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.06.24
|New Work Sell
|Warburg Research
|14.05.24
|New Work Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.23
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.05.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.04.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.02.23
|New Work Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.02.23
|New Work Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.06.24
|New Work Sell
|Warburg Research
|14.05.24
|New Work Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.02.24
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.23
|New Work Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.23
|New Work Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|New Work SE (ex XING)
|73,50
|-0,68%