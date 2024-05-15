EQS-News: KATEK SE: Delisting as of the end of May 17, 2024

EQS-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Delisting

15.05.2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST

KATEK SE: Delisting as of the end of May 17, 2024

Munich, May 15, 2024 - The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed KATEK SE that the company's application for revocation of the admission of KATEK shares (ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7) to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) has been approved.

According to the notification from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the delisting will take effect at the end of May 17, 2024.

After this date, the shares of KATEK SE can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the post-admission obligations will no longer apply.

Contact

KATEK Investor Relations

Barbara Jeitler

ir@katek-group.com

+43 1 80191 1199

About KATEK

KATEK Group, headquartered in Munich, is one of the fastest growing electronics companies in Europe and aims to make a decisive contribution to the "electronification of the world". KATEK is an end-to-end service provider for high-value electronics. The range of services covers the entire product life cycle. From the development of software and hardware, through rapid prototyping of electronic assemblies and production, to subsequent support of the process at the customer's premises, including logistics, after-sales and service activities.

3,200 employees at locations in Germany, Eastern Europe, North America and Asia produce the megatrends of the future. With its local-to-local approach, KATEK ensures proximity to the customer and at the same time paves the way to the global market. Market leaders from the fastest-growing industries - from electromobility to renewable energies to medical technology - rely on this strategy.

KATEK Group has been part of the Kontron Group since March 2024. CEO is Hannes Niederhauser. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com.

Statements contained herein may constitute ”forward-looking statements“. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as ”may“, ”will“, ”should“, ”plans“, ”expects“, ”anticipates“, ”estimates“, ”believes“, ”intends“, ”has in mind“, ”targets“ or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.