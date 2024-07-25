EQS-News: KPS publishes results for the third quarter of financial year 2023/2024

EQS-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

KPS publishes results for the third quarter of financial year 2023/2024



25.07.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

KPS publishes results for the third quarter of financial year 2023/2024

Revenue reaches € 35.1 million in the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year

EBITDA increased to € 5.2 million in the third quarter (previous year: € 1.4 million). The main reasons for the increase are the cost-cutting measures implemented in the cost of materials and personnel expenses as well as the reversal of provisions as part of the revaluation of purchase price allocations from company acquisitions.

Measures to increase efficiency are being driven forward.

The forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year has been adjusted.



Unterföhring/Munich, 25 July 2024 – KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading consultancy for digital transformation and process optimization in retail, has published its results for the third quarter of financial year 2023/2024.

In the third quarter of the financial year 2023/2024, KPS generated revenues of € 35.1 million (previous year: € 42.2 million) and EBITDA of € 5.2 million (previous year: € 1.4 million). The increase in new orders recorded in the third quarter only partially compensated for the revenue decline compared to the same period of the previous year due to the simultaneous completion of major projects.

Recording a recovery phase in the third quarter of 2023/2024

KPS responded to the sales trend in the first half of the year with corresponding measures, which have already borne fruit in the third quarter of 2023/2024. Capacities were adjusted to project demand, which consequently led to a reduction in expenses in the single-digit million euro range for materials and personnel compared to the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

The revaluation of purchase price allocations from company acquisitions led to the reversal of a provision with an income effect of € 2.6 million in the reporting period.

KPS achieved earnings before taxes of € 3.1 million (previous year: € -1.0 million) and earnings after taxes of € 2.2 million (previous year: € -0.7 million).

Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2023/2024

Part of the revenue in the third quarter of 2023/2024 was generated with projects that are in the final or mature phase. Demand for new projects has increased and new customers have been acquired, but the order volume is not sufficient to fully compensate for the major projects in the final phase.

The Executive Board of KPS AG adjusted its original forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year on 23 July 2024. For the current business year 2023/2024, the Executive Board of KPS AG now assumes that Group revenue will be in a range between € 143 million and € 149 million compared to the original forecast. Group EBITDA is expected to amount to between € 5.4 million and € 5.7 million. Adjusted for extraordinary write-downs due to the insolvencies of KaDeWe and The Body Shop as well as restructuring expenses, the expected Group EBITDA would amount to between € 10.8 million and € 11.1 million.



About KPS AG

KPS successfully guides companies on their paths to digitalisation, from strategy to customer interaction to the operational core business. As a leading transformation partner for the retail industry, KPS is the first choice for companies that rely on a state-of-the-art customer experience platform architecture. The industry-specific KPS Instant Platforms unify all processes in a single business platform – end-to-end from customer interaction to operations to finance, implemented with best-in-class technology components in a future-proof high-performance design and flexible infrastructure. They are modular, scalable, and greatly increase the speed of process-driven transformation programmes. With ready-to-use products and innovative solutions, market-leading technologies and a strong partner network, we create sustainable added value for our customers. Platformise your transformation. www.kps.com

