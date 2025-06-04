KYN Capital Group Aktie

04.06.2025 14:37:01

EQS-News: KYN Capital Groups Koinfold(TM) Pay 2.0 to Engage Music Industry Professionals at ArtistRelations.com Private Event on June 4, 2025 During CMA Festival Week

EQS-News: KYN Capital Group, Inc / Key word(s): Financial
KYN Capital Groups Koinfold(TM) Pay 2.0 to Engage Music Industry Professionals at ArtistRelations.com Private Event on June 4, 2025 During CMA Festival Week

04.06.2025 / 14:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - June 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC), a leading innovator in cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions, is thrilled to announce that KOINFOLD ™ Pay 2.0, its secure digital wallet and cryptocurrency app, will be featured at an exclusive, invite-only event hosted by ArtistRelations.com on June 4, 2025. This private gathering in Nashville, Tennessee, strategically timed during the week of the CMA Festival, will bring together music industry professionals, including musicians, producers, engineers, and managers, in town for the iconic event, to explore the transformative potential of KOINFOLD ™ Pay 2.0 in the entertainment sector.

At the event, KYN Capital Group will showcase how KOINFOLD™ Pay 2.0 empowers artists and industry stakeholders to seamlessly buy, sell, transfer, and store cryptocurrencies, as well as purchase physical precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum. Attendees will learn about the app’s contactless payment solutions, robust security features, and innovative tools, such as the ability to create branded entertainment crypto coins and integrate with global retail networks for everyday spending.

“We are excited to continue to partner with ArtistRelations.com to connect with music industry leaders during the vibrant week of the CMA Festival,” said Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “This event is a unique opportunity to engage with professionals in town for the festival and demonstrate how KOINFOLD ™ Pay 2.0 can revolutionize payments, NFT creation, and financial empowerment for artists in the music industry.”

ArtistRelations.com, a trusted leader in artist endorsements and music industry networking for over three decades, will host this exclusive event to foster dialogue and collaboration. KYN Capital Group aims to educate attendees on the benefits of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, driving adoption of Koinfold™ Pay 2.0 as a game-changing tool for the entertainment world.

Following the event, KYN Capital Group will continue to promote Koinfold™ Pay 2.0 to the music and entertainment industry, building on its mission to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) with mainstream applications.

For more information about Koinfold™ Pay 2.0, visit

Download KOINFOLD here:

KOINFOLD Google Play Store KOINFOLD IOS APP STORE

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) on Twitter and Instagram https://KOINFOLD.com

https://twitter.com/kyncaphttps://www.twitter.com/koinfoldhttps://www.instagram.com/kyncapital/

KOINFOLD on Discord: https://discord.gg/merbySkEDc About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry thecompany forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variationsof these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of futureperformance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-lookingstatements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) info@kyncap.com

 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: KYN Capital Group, Inc

04.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KYN Capital Group, Inc
United States
ISIN: US4827811013
EQS News ID: 2150798

 
End of News EQS News Service

2150798  04.06.2025 CET/CEST

