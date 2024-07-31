+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 09:36:40

EQS-News: Lenzing forces reformation of the textile value chain

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Research Update
Lenzing forces reformation of the textile value chain

31.07.2024 / 09:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing forces reformation of the textile value chain

  • CELLFIL project brings together 15 strong partners from research and industry
  • EU co-financed CELLFIL project with 6.9 million euros in EU funding
  • Lenzing's sustainable, bio-based lyocell filaments promote the transformation of the textile value chain
     

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is working with the non-profit organisation RTDS Group and 13 other partners from research and industry to promote the scaling of lyocell filaments as part of the CELLFIL project. Co-funded by the EU with EUR 6.9 million, the project aims to drive the reformation of the textile industry towards greater sustainability and a circular economy.

Joint research work reforms textile value chain

The Austrian organisation RTDS has launched the CELLFIL project with great vision. In close cooperation with Lenzing Group, which is at the technical helm of the project, CELLFIL aims to reform the textile industry. The centrepiece of the project is the sustainable and robust production of lyocell filaments. By optimising the entire fabric production process and its intermediate processing steps, the aim is to replace synthetic fibers with environmentally friendly lyocell filaments in recyclable end applications. This approach aims to develop and utilise alternative raw material sources for textiles. The realisation of these goals is crucial for scaling up lyocell filament production and promoting a circular economy that represents an environmentally friendly alternative to the currently dominant fossil-based synthetic filaments. Lenzing is thus once again sending a strong signal in favour of sustainability and innovation in the textile industry.
 

CELLFIL is part of the renowned EU research and innovation program Horizon Europe and is supported by 15 partners from eight different countries. An impressive EUR 6.9 million from the European Union's Horizon Europe program has been made available for the implementation of this initiative. The European Commission has presented a visionary roadmap for the future of textiles, aiming for a circular economy in which all textiles on the EU market are durable, repairable and recyclable. This underlines Europe's commitment to sustainable innovation and a greener future in the textile sector.
 

“We are still in the industrial start-up phase for lyocell filaments. Many aspects, such as the availability of lyocell filaments in the supply chain and technological adjustments for the processing of cellulose yarns, need to be addressed in order to change the capacities of the textile industry, which is currently more suited to polyester filaments,” says Markus Pichler, Head of Lyocell Filament Development at the Lenzing Group.
 

“We are proud to be working with key industry and academic partners to advance bio-based lyocell filaments and promote a more sustainable and circular textile industry through this innovation project,” emphasizes Stephen Webb, project coordinator and CEO of the RTDS Group.
 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=ShmNks1n75Oj
PIN: ShmNks1n75Oj 

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail   media@lenzing.com
Web      www.lenzing.com
 		  
 
 
Jennet Orayeva
Communications Manager
RTDS Association
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone     +43 1323 1000
E-mail     orayeva@rtds-group.com
Web        www.rtds-group.com

 
About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for eco-responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing to durable and sustainable home textiles. Due to their special properties and their botanical origin, the TÜV certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for everyday hygiene products.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help transform the textile industry from the current linear economic system towards a circular economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and thus also support the targets of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission’s “Green Deal”, Lenzing has developed a clear science-based climate action plan that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero goal (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2023
Revenue: EUR 2.52 bn
Nominal capacity: 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (FTE): 7,917
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

About CELLFIL

The CELLFIL project, led by the RTDS Group with technical coordination by Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, involves a consortium of key industry and academic partners. These partners include Aalto University, adidas, Continental, Filati Poland, Heberlein AG, Hochschule Niederrhein, Nordfels, Maglificio Ripa SRL, Martur Fompak International, Orange Fiber, Quantis, Ratti Luino S.r.l., and Riga Technical University. This ambitious initiative secured 6.9 million euro from the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under grant agreement number 101135042.

Disclaimer

  Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them. Grant agreement ID: 101135042

 

 

 


31.07.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1957835

 
End of News EQS News Service

1957835  31.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1957835&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX starten leichter -- Asiens Märkte deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen