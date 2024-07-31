EQS-News: Lenzing forces reformation of the textile value chain

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Research Update

Lenzing forces reformation of the textile value chain



31.07.2024 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Lenzing forces reformation of the textile value chain CELLFIL project brings together 15 strong partners from research and industry

EU co-financed CELLFIL project with 6.9 million euros in EU funding

Lenzing's sustainable, bio-based lyocell filaments promote the transformation of the textile value chain

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is working with the non-profit organisation RTDS Group and 13 other partners from research and industry to promote the scaling of lyocell filaments as part of the CELLFIL project. Co-funded by the EU with EUR 6.9 million, the project aims to drive the reformation of the textile industry towards greater sustainability and a circular economy. Joint research work reforms textile value chain The Austrian organisation RTDS has launched the CELLFIL project with great vision. In close cooperation with Lenzing Group, which is at the technical helm of the project, CELLFIL aims to reform the textile industry. The centrepiece of the project is the sustainable and robust production of lyocell filaments. By optimising the entire fabric production process and its intermediate processing steps, the aim is to replace synthetic fibers with environmentally friendly lyocell filaments in recyclable end applications. This approach aims to develop and utilise alternative raw material sources for textiles. The realisation of these goals is crucial for scaling up lyocell filament production and promoting a circular economy that represents an environmentally friendly alternative to the currently dominant fossil-based synthetic filaments. Lenzing is thus once again sending a strong signal in favour of sustainability and innovation in the textile industry.

CELLFIL is part of the renowned EU research and innovation program Horizon Europe and is supported by 15 partners from eight different countries. An impressive EUR 6.9 million from the European Union's Horizon Europe program has been made available for the implementation of this initiative. The European Commission has presented a visionary roadmap for the future of textiles, aiming for a circular economy in which all textiles on the EU market are durable, repairable and recyclable. This underlines Europe's commitment to sustainable innovation and a greener future in the textile sector.

“We are still in the industrial start-up phase for lyocell filaments. Many aspects, such as the availability of lyocell filaments in the supply chain and technological adjustments for the processing of cellulose yarns, need to be addressed in order to change the capacities of the textile industry, which is currently more suited to polyester filaments,” says Markus Pichler, Head of Lyocell Filament Development at the Lenzing Group.

“We are proud to be working with key industry and academic partners to advance bio-based lyocell filaments and promote a more sustainable and circular textile industry through this innovation project,” emphasizes Stephen Webb, project coordinator and CEO of the RTDS Group.

Photo download: https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=ShmNks1n75Oj

PIN: ShmNks1n75Oj

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com







Jennet Orayeva

Communications Manager

RTDS Association

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 1323 1000

E-mail orayeva@rtds-group.com

Web www.rtds-group.com



About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for eco-responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing to durable and sustainable home textiles. Due to their special properties and their botanical origin, the TÜV certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for everyday hygiene products.



The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help transform the textile industry from the current linear economic system towards a circular economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and thus also support the targets of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission’s “Green Deal”, Lenzing has developed a clear science-based climate action plan that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero goal (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2023

Revenue: EUR 2.52 bn

Nominal capacity: 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (FTE): 7,917



TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. About CELLFIL The CELLFIL project, led by the RTDS Group with technical coordination by Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, involves a consortium of key industry and academic partners. These partners include Aalto University, adidas, Continental, Filati Poland, Heberlein AG, Hochschule Niederrhein, Nordfels, Maglificio Ripa SRL, Martur Fompak International, Orange Fiber, Quantis, Ratti Luino S.r.l., and Riga Technical University. This ambitious initiative secured 6.9 million euro from the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under grant agreement number 101135042. Disclaimer Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them. Grant agreement ID: 101135042

