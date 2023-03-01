EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Completes Delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

01.03.2023 15:15:24

Linde plc: Linde Completes Delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Linde plc: Linde Completes Delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

01.03.2023
Linde Completes Delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Woking, UK, March 1, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has completed its intercompany reorganization resulting in the delisting of its shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

As of March 2, 2023, the new holding company, Linde plc, will be listed solely on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the existing ticker LIN.

Per the announcement of February 23, 2023, Linde will now apply to the Irish High Court for a capital reduction for the purposes of creating distributable reserves under Irish law. The date of that court hearing shall be published on Lindes website.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
Listed: NYSE
