05.03.2024 09:06:18
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility: Delivery of first battery packs with high performance SVolt technology expected in Q4 2024
LION E-Mobility: Delivery of first battery packs with high performance SVolt technology expected in Q4 2024
Zug (Switzerland), 5 March 2024 – LION E-Mobility AG, a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, has specified and timelined the already announced collaboration with SVolt after the inspection of the test samples in China. Thus, SVolt will develop two new cells directly for LION Smart, a fully-owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG. The first samples are to be delivered to LION in May 2024. Shipping of the battery packs with the SVolt cell technology is expected to start in Q4 2024. The high performance battery packs will integrate both NCM (NMX) High Energy as well as LFP cells.
In addition, the two partners agreed on an intensified cooperation. In this respect, LION and SVolt will regularly exchange information on technological innovations and co-operate in the development of new battery packs. This will lead to shared knowledge and boosted sales for LION Smart with SVolt products in Europe and it also encompasses future technologies and developments.
Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION: “SVolt is one of the leading technology companies in Battery industry due to its quality and performance and as such fits perfectly to our high-quality approach. This extended partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver in time exactly what the rapidly growing market needs: Top performance and a very short time-to-market, also guaranteed by our flexible and highly automated battery pack production.”
According to the cooperation agreement, the production of NMC (NMX) High Energy and LFP cells for LION´s Generation 2.0 battery packs will be ramped up in Europe in 2025 to secure a shorter supply chain and a more environmentally-friendly logistics. The SVolt battery cells will also provide for an improved performance of the LION cells in a market that is expected to grow by more than 33 % per annum until the end of the decade. This upward movement is driven by long-term factors like the US Inflation Reduction Act, the strong increase in EV infrastructure investments, the ongoing electrification trends in all vehicle types as well as sinking cell costs accompanied by improved battery performance.
