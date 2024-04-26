EQS-News: Logwin AG: Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2023 distribution to German investors

EQS-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In October 2023, Logwin AG submitted an application to the German Federal Central Tax Office in accordance with Section 27 (8) of the German Corporate Income Tax Act (application for the qualification of a so-called retribution of additional capital contribution) for 2023 distribution. The Federal Central Tax Office has now determined the so-called retribution of additional capital contribution in accordance with the application with notices dated April 22, 2024, received on April 24, 2024.



If certain further legal requirements are met, the above-mentioned distribution in 2023 can thus be exempted from German taxation for shareholders resident in Germany. Regarding a certificate that may be required for the German income tax return, affected shareholders can contact Logwin AG at https://www.logwin-logistics.com/contact/contact-form.html, quoting the keyword "retribution of additional capital contribution".



No final decision has yet been made on the tax treatment in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with regard to the 2019 to 2023 distributions.



Logwin AG expressly points out that the above statements do not constitute tax advice for shareholders. In particular, the statements cannot take into account the individual situation of the individual shareholder. Shareholders are therefore advised to consult their respective tax advisors with regard to the individual tax consequences of the above proposals concerning the distributions. Only they are in a position to take appropriate account of the particular tax circumstances of the individual shareholder.



Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2023, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,3bn and currently employs over 3,800 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.



Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).



