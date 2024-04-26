|
26.04.2024 15:07:58
EQS-News: Logwin AG: Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2023 distribution to German investors
|
EQS-News: Logwin AG
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In October 2023, Logwin AG submitted an application to the German Federal Central Tax Office in accordance with Section 27 (8) of the German Corporate Income Tax Act (application for the qualification of a so-called retribution of additional capital contribution) for 2023 distribution. The Federal Central Tax Office has now determined the so-called retribution of additional capital contribution in accordance with the application with notices dated April 22, 2024, received on April 24, 2024.
If certain further legal requirements are met, the above-mentioned distribution in 2023 can thus be exempted from German taxation for shareholders resident in Germany. Regarding a certificate that may be required for the German income tax return, affected shareholders can contact Logwin AG at https://www.logwin-logistics.com/contact/contact-form.html, quoting the keyword "retribution of additional capital contribution".
No final decision has yet been made on the tax treatment in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with regard to the 2019 to 2023 distributions.
Logwin AG expressly points out that the above statements do not constitute tax advice for shareholders. In particular, the statements cannot take into account the individual situation of the individual shareholder. Shareholders are therefore advised to consult their respective tax advisors with regard to the individual tax consequences of the above proposals concerning the distributions. Only they are in a position to take appropriate account of the particular tax circumstances of the individual shareholder.
About Logwin AG
Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2023, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,3bn and currently employs over 3,800 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.
Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).
Contact:
www.logwin-logistics.com
Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com
Additional features:
File: Press_Release_retribution of additional capital contribution_26042024
26.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 719 690 0
|Fax:
|+352 719 690 1359
|E-mail:
|ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|ISIN:
|LU1618151879
|WKN:
|A2DR54
|Indices:
|Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1890877
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1890877 26.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Logwin AG Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Logwin AG Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Logwin AG Registered Shs
|254,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.