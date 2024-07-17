|
EQS-News: LOTTO24 AG achieves double-digit revenue growth from lotteries in 2023
EQS-News: Lotto24 AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Squeeze Out
LOTTO24 AG achieves double-digit revenue growth from lotteries in 2023
Hamburg, 17 July 2024. LOTTO24 AG, a subsidiary of ZEAL Network SE and the German market leader in online lotteries, today published its annual report for 2023. The company can look back on a strong sales and earnings performance. In the past financial year, the company increased its billings by 16.7 percent to € 885.0 million (2022: € 758.4 million). Lottery revenue also increased by 10.8 percent to € 115.4 million (2022: € 104.2 million). In addition, LOTTO24 AG reached an important milestone in its business development with the launch of its online games offering, thus taking a significant next step in expanding its market leadership.
"In 2023, we further expanded our position as market leader and our brand awareness. We are proud of the fact that the LOTTO24 brand in particular has developed into a real hotbed of winners, producing more record winners last year than any other lottery provider in Germany," comments Andrea Behrendt, CFO of LOTTO24 AG. "Our strong sales and earnings performance and our market share, which has grown to 41.4 percent, show that we are on the right track. In addition, our own product innovations were well received by our customers in the past financial year. Thanks to the positive business development, we are optimistic about the coming financial years."
Strong EBITDA growth despite investment and expansion of the product portfolio
Despite the increased investment in brand development and the launch of online games, the company recorded a very strong EBITDA growth of 28.8% to € 33.0 million (2022: € 25.6 million).
Successful start for online games
Outlook for 2024
Squeeze-out of LOTTO24 AG
The agenda also includes a resolution on the squeeze-out of the company's minority shareholders. The main shareholder of LOTTO24 AG, ZEAL Network SE, has specified its transfer request of March 2024 and informed the Management Board of LOTTO24 AG that it has set the cash compensation for the intended transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of LOTTO24 AG at € 479.25 per share. The amount of the cash compensation was determined by ZEAL Network SE on the basis of a company valuation carried out by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft. The appropriateness of the cash compensation was confirmed by the court-appointed expert auditor ADKL AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft. The main shareholder holds around 95.45 percent of the share capital and voting rights of LOTTO24 AG.
About LOTTO24 AG:
Press Contact:
