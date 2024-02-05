|
05.02.2024 13:00:03
EQS-News: Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG acquires 1.5 million shares in the company and plans an uplisting to the Prime Standard
|
EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
The two members of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG, Mr Attila Strauss and Mr Kilian Brenske, acquired a total of 1.5 million shares in the company from MPH Health Care AG on 2 February 2024. The Co-CEOs justify the share purchase with their confidence in the long-term growth prospects of M1 Kliniken AG and the desire to participate even more strongly in the strategic direction and development of the company.
Co-CEO Kilian Brenske explains: "We are firmly convinced that our investment will further strengthen investor confidence. The profitable growth of our group of companies remains the focus of our actions." Co-CEO, Attila Strauss, adds: "Intensifying communication with external investors, a shareholder-friendly dividend policy and also a possible uplisting to the Prime Standard will be further focal points."
About M1 Kliniken AG: M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical health services in Europe. In the aesthetic and surgical fields, the group offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Currently, under the brand "M1 Med Beauty," beauty medical treatments are offered at 59 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating rooms and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been driving internationalisation and is currently present in ten countries.
Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de
05.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
Analysen zu M1 Kliniken AGmehr Analysen
