EQS-News: MAX Automation SE assesses the sale of the MA micro group

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Disposal

MAX Automation SE assesses the sale of the MA micro group



08.09.2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



MAX Automation SE assesses the sale of the MA micro group

Hamburg, 8 September 2023 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a holding company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, informed today by way of an ad hoc announcement that it assesses the sale of the MA micro group in a structured sales process.

As part of its investment approach, MAX Automation continues to pursue the goal of ensuring that the portfolio companies are positioned sustainably by the local management and to accompany them in the evaluation, assessment and implementation of value-enhancing measurements. The segment MA micro group, that focuses on the medtech market, has developed very successfully both operationally and financially since 2017. The company's management set the strategic course at an early stage and offered its customers prime services with committed employees. In connection with the continuous evaluation of its strategic options, MAX Automation has concluded that under the ownership of a global strategic partner, MA micro group can realize its growth opportunities quicker and further accelerate its expansion process.

Interested parties have received initial information and will be given the opportunity to conduct due diligence on the MA micro group. It is uncertain at this stage whether there will be a sale of the MA micro group.

Houlihan Lokey Germany acts for MAX Automation as transaction advisor and Hengeler Mueller as legal advisor.



CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 40 8080 582 75

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

About MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of EUR 409.2 million in 2022.

www.maxautomation.com