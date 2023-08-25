|
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE following successful restructuring and strategic realignment: Supervisory Board establishes Presiding Committee - CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves by mutual consent
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE
Hamburg, 25 August 2023 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), a holding company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announced today that the Managing Director (CEO) Dr. Christian Diekmann will resign from office effective August 31st, 2023, and will terminate his activities for the Company by mutual consent on that date.
In continuation of its focus as an investment company, the Supervisory Board of the monistic SE has set up a Presiding Committee which will take the lead in driving forward the strategic development of the Company together with the managing directors. This eliminates the position of the CEO.
Dr. Christian Diekmann therefore agreed with the Supervisory Board to terminate his service prematurely. The position of the Managing Director acting as CEO will no longer be filled. The duties will be assigned to the Presiding Committee and to the Managing Directors Dr. Ralf Guckert and Hartmut Buscher, in accordance with their management and leadership functions.
MAX Automation SE is today, after the completion of several years of extensive measures in a difficult environment, successfully positioned for the future.
MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of EUR 409.2 million in 2022.
