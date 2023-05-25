EQS-News: MAX Automation SE: Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2023 approves all resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities

25.05.2023 18:15:26

Düsseldorf, 25 May 2023 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588) ), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today successfully held its Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2023. With up to 80% of the share capital represented at the time of the shareholders voting, the resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by large majorities.

By large majority, the shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year 2023 and as auditor for any review of interim financial information for the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. The remuneration report for the past financial year 2022 was approved, as was an adjusted remuneration system for the Managing Directors. In addition, the shareholders approved an authorization in the Articles of Association valid until May 2028 to hold virtual Annual General Meetings in the future.

Following the already completed relocation of central functions of the Company to the Hamburg location, MAX Automation SE intends to concentrate its headquarters in Hamburg. The shareholders approved the relocation of the Company's registered office from Düsseldorf to Hamburg nearly unanimously.

Finally, the shareholders also approved by a large majority the authorization of the Supervisory Board to acquire and utilize treasury shares.

Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director and CEO of MAX Automation SE: We have had a successful year 2022 and a good start to 2023. This underlines our strategy and shows the strength of our portfolio after the consistent streamlining.

The proposed resolution added to the agenda at the request of shareholders Klaus Schulze and LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH on the assertion of claims for damages in connection with the acquisition of the AIM Group by M.A.X. Automation AG in 2013 and on the appointment of a special representative to assert such claims for damages was rejected by the shareholders with a large majority.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2023 and the voting results are available at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

PRESS CONTACT:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high-cashflow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology industries. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of EUR 409.2 million in 2022.

www.maxautomation.com


Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Fritz-Vomfelde-Str. 34
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
