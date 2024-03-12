Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
12.03.2024 07:30:12

EQS-News: MAX Automation withstanding macroeconomic and industry challenges achieves successful financial year 2023 in line with raised forecast

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
MAX Automation withstanding macroeconomic and industry challenges achieves successful financial year 2023 in line with raised forecast

12.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation withstanding macroeconomic and industry challenges achieves successful financial year 2023 in line with raised forecast
 

  • MAX Group (incl. MA micro before reclassification to discontinued operations) with sales of EUR 443.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 43.2 million
  • Sales from continuing operations up 16.0% to EUR 397.4 million (12M 2022: EUR 342.7 million), driven by a continued high order backlog and the growing service business
  • Operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations improves by 17.7% to EUR 34.6 million (12M 2022: EUR 29.4 million) – EBITDA margin rises to 8.7% (12M 2022: 8.6%) with a higher contribution from the service business
  • Order intake of continuing operations down by 15.7% to EUR 341.2 million (12M 2022: EUR 404.8 million) due to muted investment activity; order backlog of continuing operations declines by 21.1% to EUR 206.0 million (31 December 2022: EUR 261.3 million) due to high revenue recognition
  • Outlook for financial year 2024 for continuing operations: Sales of between around EUR 390.0 million and EUR 450.0 million with EBITDA of around EUR 31.0 million to EUR 38.0 million


Hamburg, 12 March 2024 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, continued its positive performance in financial year 2023 withstanding the overall challenges facing the economy and the industry. In July 2023, the MAX Group managed to raise its EBITDA forecast to between around EUR 38.0 million and EUR 44.0 million, while the guidance of Group sales of between around EUR 410.0 million and EUR 470.0 million remained unchanged. Overall, the MAX Group generated sales of EUR 443.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 43.2 million in the past financial year, including the discontinued MA micro division. Sales and earnings contributions from the discontinued operation MA micro Group were included in the forecast prior to the decision to sell it and the associated reclassification in accordance with IFRS 5. Sales from continuing operations increased by 16.0% to EUR 397.4 million (12M 2022: EUR 342.7 million). The operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations improved by 17.7% to EUR 34.6 million (12M 2022: EUR 29.4 million).

ORDER SITUATION OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS AFFECTED BY INVESTMENT RELUCTANCE

Consolidated order intake of the MAX Group’s continuing operations fell to EUR 341.2 million (12M 2022: EUR 404.8 million) in financial year 2023 due to customers’ reluctance to invest. More restrictive financing conditions and persistently high costs, especially in economies heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, made themselves felt. Increasing geopolitical tensions further unsettled customers in some segments of the MAX Group. In contrast, the bdtronic Group benefited from increased demand in the areas of dispensing and impregnation technology, particularly as a result of major projects. The MAX Group’s order backlog in continuing operations declined by 21.1% to EUR 206.0 million (31 December 2022: EUR 261.3 million).

OPERATING RESULT IMPROVES FURTHER

Sales revenue from the MAX Group’s continuing operations rose by 16.0% to EUR 397.4 million in financial year 2023 (12M 2022: EUR 342.7 million). This was due in particular to the continued high order backlog at the end of the previous year and the growing service business in the Vecoplan Group and ELWEMA segments. The bdtronic Group achieved the strongest growth. ELWEMA also developed very successfully, while the Vecoplan Group and NSM + Jücker were able to maintain their sales at the previous year’s level despite customers’ reluctance to invest.

The MAX Group increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations in financial year 2023 by 17.7% to EUR 34.6 million (12M 2022: EUR 29.4 million) due to the higher contribution from the high-margin service business. The EBITDA margin thus improved to 8.7% (12M 2022: 8.6%).

Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE: “Our performance in the past financial year shows that the MAX Group and its portfolio companies continue to be strategically well-positioned. We are able to deal with uncertainties surrounding the further development of the global economy in light of regional growth weaknesses and geopolitical conflicts. We will continue to consistently implement the MAX Group’s strategy in financial year 2024. The goal remains the organic and inorganic expansion of the diversified portfolio of leading companies in high-growth niche markets. The ongoing measures to continuously improve the performance of the portfolio companies will also be continued. The focus here will be on increasing profitability through targeted measures to optimise costs and processes as well as activities to promote growth in the areas of sales and human resources.”

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

The order backlog of EUR 206.0 million forms a solid starting point for the MAX Group’s further economic development in financial year 2024. The macroeconomic and industry-specific outlook in the markets of the MAX Group’s portfolio companies suggests that demand will remain positive. Overall, the MAX Group expects sales from continuing operations in the range of EUR 390.0 million to EUR 450.0 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 31.0 million and EUR 38.0 million in financial year 2024.

NOTE

With the liquidation of iNDAT and the implementation of a structured sales process for the MA micro Group segment, both segments are now recognised as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations." Detailed explanations on the application of IFRS 5 and the discontinued operations can be found in the Notes to the Annual Financial Report of MAX Automation SE for financial year 2023.

KEY GROUP FIGURES (CONTINUING OPERATIONS) AT A GLANCE

in EUR million 2023 2022 Change in %
Order intake 341.2 404.8 -15.7
Order backlog* 206.0 261.3 -21.1
Working capital* 102.9 71.6 43.8
Sales 397.4 342.7 16.0
EBITDA 34.6 29.4 17.7

* Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022

KEY FIGURES OF THE SEGMENTS AT A GLANCE

in EUR million 2023 2022 Change in %
bdtronic Group      
Order intake 103.8 93.4 11.1
Order backlog* 52.0 52.3 -0.6
Sales 103.8 65.2 59.2
EBITDA 14.8 9.4 58.0
Vecoplan Group      
Order intake 144.5 171.3 -15.6
Order backlog* 63.3 97.5 -35.1
Sales 177.8 174.0 2.2
EBITDA 20.4 19.7 3.6
AIM micro      
Order intake 6.0 5.1 17.2
Order backlog* 3.3 4.1 -19.9
Sales 6.8 6.0 12.7
EBITDA 2.1 1.8 18.4
NSM + Jücker      
Order intake 40.2 74.7 -46.2
Order backlog* 41.2 54.8 -24.8
Sales 55.6 57.1 -2.6
EBITDA 5.2 5.6 -7.7
ELWEMA      
Order intake 46.8 60.3 -22.4
Order backlog* 46.2 52.5 -11.9
Sales 53.2 40.5 31.4
EBITDA 4.0 2.9 39.6
Other      
Order intake 0.0 0.0 n/a
Order backlog* 0.0 0.0 n/a
Sales 0.5 0.5 17.3
EBITDA -0.9 -0.3 n/a
Discontinued operation iNDAT      
Order intake 0.0 -1.1 n/a
Order backlog* 0.0 0.4 -100.0
Sales 0.4 2.3 -82.1
EBITDA 1.8 -8.4 n/a
Discontinued operation MA micro Group      
Order intake 26.2 21.0 24.8
Order backlog* 22.0 41.7 -47.2
Sales 46.5 64.3 -27.7
EBITDA 9.3 11.2 -17.5

* Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022

DETAILED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Annual Financial Report of MAX Automation SE for financial year 2023 is available for download at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 – 40 – 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

www.maxautomation.com


12.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +4940808058270
Fax: +4940808058299
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1855733

 
End of News EQS News Service

1855733  12.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1855733&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MAX Automation SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MAX Automation SE 5,78 -0,69% MAX Automation SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX startet mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit leichtem Startplus -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX steigt höher in den Donnerstagshandel ein. Deutsche Anleger bleiben unterdessen in Wartestellung. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen