|
12.03.2024 07:30:12
EQS-News: MAX Automation withstanding macroeconomic and industry challenges achieves successful financial year 2023 in line with raised forecast
|
EQS-News: MAX Automation SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
PRESS RELEASE
Consolidated order intake of the MAX Group’s continuing operations fell to EUR 341.2 million (12M 2022: EUR 404.8 million) in financial year 2023 due to customers’ reluctance to invest. More restrictive financing conditions and persistently high costs, especially in economies heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, made themselves felt. Increasing geopolitical tensions further unsettled customers in some segments of the MAX Group. In contrast, the bdtronic Group benefited from increased demand in the areas of dispensing and impregnation technology, particularly as a result of major projects. The MAX Group’s order backlog in continuing operations declined by 21.1% to EUR 206.0 million (31 December 2022: EUR 261.3 million).
Sales revenue from the MAX Group’s continuing operations rose by 16.0% to EUR 397.4 million in financial year 2023 (12M 2022: EUR 342.7 million). This was due in particular to the continued high order backlog at the end of the previous year and the growing service business in the Vecoplan Group and ELWEMA segments. The bdtronic Group achieved the strongest growth. ELWEMA also developed very successfully, while the Vecoplan Group and NSM + Jücker were able to maintain their sales at the previous year’s level despite customers’ reluctance to invest.
The MAX Group increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations in financial year 2023 by 17.7% to EUR 34.6 million (12M 2022: EUR 29.4 million) due to the higher contribution from the high-margin service business. The EBITDA margin thus improved to 8.7% (12M 2022: 8.6%).
The order backlog of EUR 206.0 million forms a solid starting point for the MAX Group’s further economic development in financial year 2024. The macroeconomic and industry-specific outlook in the markets of the MAX Group’s portfolio companies suggests that demand will remain positive. Overall, the MAX Group expects sales from continuing operations in the range of EUR 390.0 million to EUR 450.0 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 31.0 million and EUR 38.0 million in financial year 2024.
With the liquidation of iNDAT and the implementation of a structured sales process for the MA micro Group segment, both segments are now recognised as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations." Detailed explanations on the application of IFRS 5 and the discontinued operations can be found in the Notes to the Annual Financial Report of MAX Automation SE for financial year 2023.
* Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022
* Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022
The Annual Financial Report of MAX Automation SE for financial year 2023 is available for download at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/.
Marcel Neustock
Susan Hoffmeister
MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).
12.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Steinhöft 11
|20459 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4940808058270
|Fax:
|+4940808058299
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1855733
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1855733 12.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MAX Automation SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MAX Automation SE
|5,78
|-0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX startet mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit leichtem Startplus -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX steigt höher in den Donnerstagshandel ein. Deutsche Anleger bleiben unterdessen in Wartestellung. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.