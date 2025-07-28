Waterside Capital CorporationShs Aktie

Waterside Capital CorporationShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924309 / ISIN: US9418721034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.07.2025 14:47:41

EQS-News: Metavesco Adds Ethereum to Treasury Strategy

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial
Metavesco Adds Ethereum to Treasury Strategy

28.07.2025 / 14:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CUMMING, GA - July 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a publicly traded diversified holding company, announced today that it has acquired 28 ETH at an average price of $3,595 as part of a tactical expansion of its digital asset strategy.

While Bitcoin remains the company’s core long-term reserve asset, Ethereum is being added as a high-conviction, opportunistic position based on growing institutional adoption and favorable macro dynamics.

“I view Bitcoin as our digital gold, a long-term store of value,” said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. “Ethereum is different. I believe it’s emerging as the financial infrastructure layer for a new wave of institutional and traditional finance. As that adoption accelerates, and with ETH’s deflationary model, I see strong upside potential.”

The move is consistent with Metavesco’s treasury strategy, which prioritizes balance sheet strength, capital flexibility, and non-dilutive value creation for shareholders.

Tom Lee, Managing Partner at Fundstrat, recently predicted ETH could reach $4,000 in the near term and $10,000–$15,000 by year-end, citing its growing role in stablecoin settlement and tokenized financial assets.
“Wall Street is leaning into Ethereum. It’s becoming the backbone of stablecoin-based TradFi,” Lee said (CoinDesk).

Key Points for Metavesco Co-Owners:

  • Bitcoin is the Foundation. Ethereum is a Strategic Overlay.
    Bitcoin remains Metavesco’s long-term value anchor. Ethereum provides additional potential for capital appreciation and yield, powered by institutional and macro tailwinds.

  • This is Not Trading - and Not a Marriage.
    Metavesco is not flipping tokens or chasing hype. ETH is a small, deliberate position under active review as part of a broader digital asset strategy.

  • Smart Treasury = Business Growth Optionality.
    BTC and ETH holdings provide Metavesco with non-dilutive capital options, from borrowing to liquidity, that can support core businesses like Epic Labor, Boring Brew, and potential future acquisitions.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:
Ryan Schadel
678-341-5898
info@metavesco.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Metavesco, Inc

28.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Metavesco, Inc
United States
ISIN: US9418721034
EQS News ID: 2175474

 
End of News EQS News Service

2175474  28.07.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Waterside Capital CorporationShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Waterside Capital CorporationShsmehr Analysen