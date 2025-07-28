EQS-News: Metavesco Adds Ethereum to Treasury Strategy

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Adds Ethereum to Treasury Strategy



28.07.2025 / 14:47 CET/CEST

CUMMING, GA - July 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a publicly traded diversified holding company, announced today that it has acquired 28 ETH at an average price of $3,595 as part of a tactical expansion of its digital asset strategy.

While Bitcoin remains the company’s core long-term reserve asset, Ethereum is being added as a high-conviction, opportunistic position based on growing institutional adoption and favorable macro dynamics.

“I view Bitcoin as our digital gold, a long-term store of value,” said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. “Ethereum is different. I believe it’s emerging as the financial infrastructure layer for a new wave of institutional and traditional finance. As that adoption accelerates, and with ETH’s deflationary model, I see strong upside potential.”

The move is consistent with Metavesco’s treasury strategy, which prioritizes balance sheet strength, capital flexibility, and non-dilutive value creation for shareholders.

Tom Lee, Managing Partner at Fundstrat, recently predicted ETH could reach $4,000 in the near term and $10,000–$15,000 by year-end, citing its growing role in stablecoin settlement and tokenized financial assets.

“Wall Street is leaning into Ethereum. It’s becoming the backbone of stablecoin-based TradFi,” Lee said (CoinDesk).

Key Points for Metavesco Co-Owners:

Bitcoin is the Foundation. Ethereum is a Strategic Overlay.

Bitcoin remains Metavesco’s long-term value anchor. Ethereum provides additional potential for capital appreciation and yield, powered by institutional and macro tailwinds.

This is Not Trading - and Not a Marriage.

Metavesco is not flipping tokens or chasing hype. ETH is a small, deliberate position under active review as part of a broader digital asset strategy.

Smart Treasury = Business Growth Optionality.

BTC and ETH holdings provide Metavesco with non-dilutive capital options, from borrowing to liquidity, that can support core businesses like Epic Labor, Boring Brew, and potential future acquisitions.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

