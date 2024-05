EQS-News: Michael Gartner retires from the Board of Directors

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Personnel

Michael Gartner retires from the Board of Directors



03.05.2024 / 11:01 CET/CEST

Photon Energy Group announces the retirement of Michael Gartner from his position on the Board of Directors and the appointment of David Forth, CFO to the Board of Directors. For more details, please view the Company's ESPI report

