EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company

Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company

Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company

Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company

Gzira, 18 September 2024 – Multitude P.L.C., a listed European FinTech company, oﬀering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces, that the conversion of the Company from a societas europaea to a Maltese public limited liability company in accordance with Council Regulation (EC) No. 2571/2011, as amended, was completed with effect from 3 September 2024. Accordingly, with effect from 3 September 2024, the Company’s name changed from Multitude SE to Multitude P.L.C., and its registration number with the Malta Business Registry changed from SE 21 to C 109441.

The Company’s current memorandum and articles of association reflecting the change in the status of the Company (including the change in name) is available on the Company’s website (https://www.multitude.com/investors/corporate-governance/articles-of-association).

The Company announces that notwithstanding the conversion, its LEI number (74370078YLPFWHE33716), as well as the ISIN (MT0002810100) and WKN (A40G1Q) of its ordinary shares, have all remained unchanged.

 

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

 

About Multitude P.L.C.:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, oﬀering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and oﬀers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com


