15.04.2024 13:00:06
EQS-News: Multitude SE: Distribution of Own Shares to Employees Based on Matching Share Plan Vesting
Multitude SE: Distribution of Own Shares to Employees Based on Matching Share Plan Vesting
Helsinki, 15 April 2024 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce distributing the third batch of shares from the Matching Share Plan (“MSP”) to its employees.
In line with keeping employee and shareholder incentives aligned, the Group launched a Matching Share Plan in Q1 2021. The plan allowed employees to invest up to 10% of their annual gross salary in Multitude shares. The total potential investment of 10% was split into two rounds of up to 5%, which the Group committed to matching for free at a 1:1 ratio after a vesting period of two years, providing that participating employees have held the shares and been employed by Multitude during the entire holding period without interruptions.
Shaun Vella, Chief HR Officer, said, “We are pleased to welcome the active participation of our employees in the MSP. Since the launch of our MSP in Q1 2021, we have been able to strengthen the commitment and mutual trust amongst ourselves as well as align our team’s interests with shareholders even further.”
A total of 20,750 of the Group’s treasury shares are conveyed without consideration, according to the Q1/2022 MSP terms. The original uptake was 49 employees, and 42 employees were eligible at the moment of grant. The directed share issue is based on an authorisation by the Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2023.
Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares now stands at 60,036 or 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.
